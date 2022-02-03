Meta, PayPal Blindside Bullish Analysts Who Saw Only More Growth

Meta, PayPal Blindside Bullish Analysts Who Saw Only More Growth
Thyagaraju Adinarayan
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Big technology earnings have prompted some extreme share price moves this season, with Wall Street’s expectations seemingly misaligned with company realities.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Take Meta Platforms Inc.: before today’s 27% share price drop, which came after its revenue forecast for the first quarter missed estimates, analysts had been broadly bullish on the social-media giant. Among 62 Wall Street firms covering the Facebook owner, 52 had buy ratings, and analysts saw 18% upside to their average price targets, according to data tracked by Bloomberg.

The sell side’s view on PayPal Holdings Inc. before it reported results was similarly bullish. The vast majority of analysts tracked by Bloomberg rated the payments company a buy before an earnings report which tanked the shares 25%. And for Netflix Inc., analysts had expected the streaming behemoth to add 6.26 million new users in the current quarter, a big mismatch with the 2.5 million in the company’s guidance.

High expectations and a history of earnings beats may be partly to blame for the share-price routs, according to Mark Stoeckle, chief executive officer and senior portfolio manager at Adams Funds.

“The sell side treated stocks like Netflix and Meta like royalty,” Stoeckle said in emailed comments. Given the rising competition and the maturity of the stocks, they are at an important inflection point, he added. “It doesn’t mean the world has passed them by, but it does mean they have headwinds that they have not seen in a very long time.”

Meta’s slump puts it on track to erase more than $200 billion from its market capitalization, which -- if it closes at that level -- would be the biggest one-day wipeout in market history.

For Saxo Bank’s head of equity strategy, Peter Garnry, the misalignment between expectations and reality suggests that companies have “an apparently low visibility on their businesses driven by a lack of understanding of the post pandemic dynamics.”

At the same time, the moves “seem a bit excessive relative to the change in expectations, underscoring how sensitive and fragile the U.S. technology sector is right now,” Garnry wrote in emailed comments.

While Meta’s plunge has taken the stock below almost every analyst target in Bloomberg’s data, 49 Wall Street firms still recommend buying the shares.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Citadel Hedge Funds Gained Last Month as Equity Markets Slumped

    (Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin’s Citadel posted gains of almost 5% for both its flagship hedge fund and its fixed-income fund in January, joining other multistrategy peers that profited in a month that battered equity markets.Most Read from BloombergMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottFacebook Owner Meta Set for $200 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market HistoryU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTesla

  • Why Block Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) sank in morning trading Thursday as the point-of-sale device maker formerly known as Square  continued to feel the aftershocks of PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) distressing fourth-quarter earnings report, which sent the entire payments sector into a tailspin on Wednesday. Block lost more than 10% Wednesday, while PayPal lost almost a quarter of its value. As of noon ET Thursday, Block was off by another 8.2% from the previous close.

  • It’s Not Just Meta Stock Hurting the Market

    Shares of Facebook's parent Meta are tumbling, hurting the indexes. But it's far from the only culprit.

  • Is Visa Stock A Buy As Earnings Top Estimates?

    Visa has a strong earnings track record and is making more moves in digital payments. Is the stock a buy right now?

  • Should You Buy PayPal Stock on the Dip?

    Despite a transition away from eBay, payments processed by PayPal in 2021 exceeded $1 trillion for the first time.

  • Facebook parent’s 25% stock plunge spotlights peril for ETF investors of big single-stock exposures

    Every week we highlight the most timely exchange-traded fund news, from new launches to inflows and performance.

  • Tesla’s Latest U.S. Recall Is the Carmaker’s Ninth Since October

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is initiating its ninth U.S. vehicle recall in roughly three months, a spurt of safety-related fixes that’s coincided with regulators subjecting the carmaker to greater scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottFacebook Owner Meta Set for $200 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market HistoryU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTesla, Who? Biden Can't

  • Jobs report won't 'speak to the strength or the health of the labor market,' strategist says

    Fort Pitt Capital Group CFA, CIO Dan Eye&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect from Friday's jobs report, the stock market dip amid fourth quarter earnings for Meta, monetary policy, and interest rate increases.

  • Shell Boosts Buyback as Profit Soars on High Oil, Gas Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc expanded its share buybacks after reporting profit that blew past analyst estimates on the back of surging energy prices. Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedThe positive fou

  • EV SPAC Faraday Future is restructuring leadership following review of inaccurate statements to investors

    Faraday Future is revamping its board, cutting the pay of two top executives and suspending at least one other, following an internal investigation that determined employees made inaccurate statements to investors and that its "corporate culture failed to sufficiently prioritize compliance," according to a regulatory filing. Faraday Future, which has had a long string of controversies since its founding in 2014, became a publicly traded company in July 2021 after merging with Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. Trouble percolated just months later when a short seller report alleged that Faraday Future had made a number of inaccurate statements.

  • Were Expert Investors Right About Shopify Inc (SHOP)?

    We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not […]

  • Meta's miss creates Big Tech divide: who's got the data

    Big Tech was cut in two on Wednesday, divided between companies that have great data and those that don't, after Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc posted disastrous quarterly results, blaming privacy safeguards from Apple that made it tougher for advertisers. A day earlier, Alphabet Inc posted a startlingly strong quarter, thanks to bumper sales of advertising that uses its Google's search data to target ads. "It's two-tiered," said Gene Munster of investment firm Loup Ventures, who called Apple's devices and Google's search service foundations of the internet.

  • Facebook Parent Meta’s Stock Plunges, Loses More Than $200 Billion in Value

    The technology giant was on course for its worst daily performance on record after it startled investors with a sharper-than-expected decline in profit and a gloomy outlook.

  • 10 Best Performing Cryptocurrencies of 2021

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best performing cryptocurrencies of 2021. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the crypto market, go directly to 5 Best Performing Cryptocurrencies of 2021. 2021 was a booming year for cryptocurrencies, with the total market cap growing by 187.5%, and multiple top crypto coins providing four […]

  • Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) investors are sitting on a loss of 34% if they invested a year ago

    Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big...

  • Is Meta Stock A Buy? Facebook Parent Crashes On Outlook As Problems Multiply

    Meta stock a buy? Facebook's parent just crashed. Are its problems really that bad, or is it a great bargain?

  • SEC commissioner details dissent on policy proposal for regulating crypto exchanges

    SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce sits down with Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger to discuss regulating cryptocurrency exchanges, implementing stablecoins, and whether to categorize digital assets as securities or commodities.

  • Stock Market Slides After 4-Day Rally; Meta's Poor Earnings Drive Techs Down

    The stock market slid Thursday, breaking a four-day win streak as Meta's poor earnings drove technology stocks down.

  • Why Tesla Stock Popped Thursday

    It seems that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is in trouble with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) again. Earlier this week, Tesla stock got dinged when the NHTSA demanded the company recall and fix a problem with 53,822 Tesla Model S, 3, X, and Y electric vehicles, whose Full Self Driving software was encouraging them to roll through stop signs without stopping. Two days later, it seems NHTSA is mad at Tesla again, and this time the size of the recall is much bigger.