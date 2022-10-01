As Meta Platforms, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:META)) market cap dropped by US$13b, insiders who sold US$7.3m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

By selling US$7.3m worth of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) stock at an average sell price of US$196 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company’s market cap plunged by US$13b after price dropped by 3.4% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Meta Platforms

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Technology Officer, Andrew Bosworth, sold US$2.3m worth of shares at a price of US$199 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$136. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last year Meta Platforms insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Meta Platforms Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Meta Platforms. In total, insiders sold US$3.2m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Meta Platforms Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Meta Platforms insiders own about US$58b worth of shares (which is 16% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Meta Platforms Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Meta Platforms stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Meta Platforms.

