Is Meta Platforms (META) a Good Investment Choice?

Soumya Eswaran
·3 min read

Rowan Street Capital, an investment management company, released its first-half 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. At the end of the first half, the fund is 57% down. The second quarter contributed the majority of the fund’s decline, which was -41%. However, at the end of July 20, the fund was 19% up.  For more information on the fund’s top picks in 2022, please check its top five holdings.

In the letter Rowan Street Capital discussed its major performance detractors like Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META). Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is a technology conglomerate headquartered in Menlo Park, California. The stock of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) closed at $178.34 per share on August 10, 2022. One-month return of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) rose to 12.84% and its shares lost 50.82% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) has a market capitalization of $485.452 billion.

Here is what Rowan Street Capital specifically said about Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META):

"Now, there are valid concerns around Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) business like competition from TikTok, Apple privacy update on iOS (reduced effectiveness of targeted ads), and heavy capital investments in the Metaverse (Reality Labs Division).

Meta's revenue growth slowed to just 7% in recent quarter, and it ramped up its spending at the same time on new short videos for Facebook and Instagram, which could eventually widen its moat against TikTok; and its unprofitable Reality Labs segment, which produces its virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) devices. The combination of slowing sales and rising expenses spooked investors, and the bears were convinced that Meta's high-growth days are over.

Combine that with the mounting macro concerns and a huge sell-off in growth stocks and we have Meta currently trading like a cyclical energy stock selling at just 14x this year’s earnings and 12x 2023 estimated earnings. In 2021, they generated $13.68 in free cash flow per share, which translates to ~10% free cash flow yield based on trailing numbers (obviously their cash flow can decline). On a price-to-sales basis, stock trading at just 3.6x (see below) — all-time low..." (Click here to read more)

Hedge Funds Were Right About These 10 Sinking Stocks
Hedge Funds Were Right About These 10 Sinking Stocks

Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is in 4th position on the list of  30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) was held by 200 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter, which was 224 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) in another article and shared the list of undervalued high free cash flow stocks to buy amid a recession. You can check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other prominent investors.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook parent Meta seeks to kill transparency requirements in Washington’s campaign finance law

    Washington's campaign finance law requires commercial advertisers to keep records that include the ad sponsor, ad cost, how many people saw the ad, and the demographics of Washingtonians that the ad targeted.

  • Is AbbVie Stock A Buy Or A Sell With Humira Rivals Looming?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy today with its biggest medicine, Humira, soon to face biosimilar rivals in the U.S.?

  • Rowan Street Capital: “Peloton (PTON) was a Costly Mistake for the Fund”

    Rowan Street Capital, an investment management company, released its first-half 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. At the end of the first half, the fund is 57% down. The second quarter contributed the majority of the fund’s decline, which was -41%. However, at the end of July 20, the […]

  • California water board’s actions and words show its utter disdain for Valley agriculture

    Commentary by Assemblymember Adam Gray.

  • Amazon Just Dropped a Secret Sale on Top-Rated Hiking Gear

    Score huge deals on hiking gear, from hiking boots to trekking poles, on Amazon right now. But make sure to act fast, because these savings won't last.

  • Amazon Accuses a Powerful Regulator

    E-commerce giant Amazon is the subject of a major investigation linked to its Prime service. It's not sitting idly by.

  • Target Earnings Miss After Walmart Beat, But Both Stick To Guidance

    Target earnings missed views but the discounter maintained its full-year guidance after culling inventory. Walmart earnings topped Tuesday.

  • Spotify (SPOT) Trades Below its IPO Price

    Rowan Street Capital, an investment management company, released its first-half 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. At the end of the first half, the fund is 57% down. The second quarter contributed the majority of the fund’s decline, which was -41%. However, at the end of July 20, the […]

  • Bed Bath & Beyond shares continue to skyrocket; ‘This isn’t about rationality’

    The rally appears to be driven by the Wall Street Bets crowd on Reddit, the same noisy corner of the online forum that turned AMC and Game Stop into meme stock darlings.

  • Fantasy Football 2022: Matthew Berry sees Wentz addition as ‘massive’ for Terry McLaurin’s value

    Terry McLaurin stands a good chance of living up to his fantasy draft stock with Carson Wentz under center for the Commanders.

  • Is longtime defensive coordinator Matt Patricia the right man to run the Patriots offense?

    Patricia and ex-special teams coordinator Joe Judge are taking turns calling offensive plays in the preseason. Is this going to work around second-year quarterback Mac Jones?

  • Fed minutes show more rate hikes coming, but pace could slow

    Federal Reserve officials saw "little evidence" late last month that U.S. inflation pressures were easing, and steeled themselves to force the economy to slow down as much as needed to control the surge in prices, according to the minutes of their July 26-27 policy meeting. As of the July meeting, Fed officials noted that while some parts of the economy, notably housing, had begun to slow under the weight of tighter credit conditions, the labor market remained strong and unemployment was at a near-record low. On the metric that mattered most, however, Fed officials at least as of late July had registered little progress.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks in August

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling in August. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks in August. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present host of Mad Money on […]

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    The stock market is finding support right now from two directions, a perception that the Fed is turning slightly dovish and will be a little less aggressive on its rate hikes going forward, and the Q2 earnings, which are coming in better than analysts had feared. The S&P 500 might still be down 10% for the year, but the index has gained 17% since its mid-June low, and with the macro environment appearing friendlier, investors will be hoping the change of sentiment won’t be a temporary one. Again

  • Follow Warren Buffett’s Lead. Park Your Cash in This Ultra-Safe Investment.

    Investors can buy the short-term Treasury bills, now yielding as much as 3%, from the government and brokers or through funds.

  • Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 10 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Warren Buffett loaded up on for the rest of 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 5 Stocks for the Rest of 2022. Despite the high inflation and rising rates battering the US economy since […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 300% Upside on the Horizon

    Finding returns is the point of investing, it’s the path to profits and prosperity. But how to get there – that’s the question investors need to answer. One common strategy – and one that offers plenty of promise for investors who don’t mind shouldering the extra risk – is to go after penny stocks. Traditionally seen as stocks priced for just pennies per share, these equities are now defined as those with a share price of $5 or less. For the tough-minded investors, these low-cost stocks present

  • J.P. Morgan Says the Stock Market Is Poised for More Upside; Here Are 2 Stocks the Banking Giant Likes

    The big question on investors’ minds right now is, where will inflation go? And the related follow-up question, for everyone, is, how far will the Fed hike rates in response? The potential answers cover the full range of possibilities, from President Biden’s happy talk about ‘zero percent inflation,’ to the market bears predicting a full-blown economic depression. Count JPMorgan’s chief asset management strategist David Kelly among the bulls. He’s not convinced by the doomsayers, and sees the re

  • Indian rupee posts biggest intraday gain in over a week on risk rally

    The Indian rupee closed higher on Wednesday marking its biggest single-day gain in more than one week spurred by dollar inflows, as improved risk appetite drove a rally in equities while the greenback posted losses. India's foreign exchange markets were shut on Monday and Tuesday. Dollar credits received by Indian exporters following the long weekend, healthy risk mood and weaker oil prices helped rupee make up for last week's underperformance, traders said.

  • “Winter Coming”: Michael Burry Sells These 11 Stocks to Brace for Impact

    In this article, we discuss Michael Burry’s latest warnings about the economic outlook and the 11 stocks he is selling to brace for impact. If you want to read about five prominent stocks he dumped ahead of the economic crisis, click Michael Burry Sells These 5 Stocks to Brace for Impact. Michael Burry of “The […]