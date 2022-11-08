Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Looks To Prolong Its Impressive Returns

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ:META) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Meta Platforms:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$36b ÷ (US$179b - US$23b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Meta Platforms has an ROCE of 23%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Interactive Media and Services industry average of 5.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Meta Platforms compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Meta Platforms.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Meta Platforms Tell Us?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Meta Platforms. The company has consistently earned 23% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 106% in that time. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 23%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Meta Platforms' ROCE

In short, we'd argue Meta Platforms has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. Yet over the last five years the stock has declined 46%, so the decline might provide an opening. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Meta Platforms, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

Meta Platforms is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

