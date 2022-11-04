Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock falls 9.2% in past week as one-year earnings and shareholder returns continue downward trend

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. It must have been painful to be a Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 74% in that time. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 53% lower than three years ago). Furthermore, it's down 47% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

With the stock having lost 9.2% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unfortunately Meta Platforms reported an EPS drop of 25% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 74% share price fall. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 8.18.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Meta Platforms shareholders are down 74% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 25%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 9% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Meta Platforms better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Meta Platforms that you should be aware of before investing here.

