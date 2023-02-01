Meta Platforms: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) _ Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.65 billion.

The Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net income of $1.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $3 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.12 per share.

The social media company posted revenue of $32.17 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.31 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Meta Platforms said it expects revenue in the range of $26 billion to $28.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on META at https://www.zacks.com/ap/META

