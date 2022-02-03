Meta is poised to suffer the largest one-day wipeout in US corporate history. Its valuation could slump by more than $190 billion when markets open.

Isobel Asher Hamilton
·2 min read
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee during An Examination of Facebook and Its Impact on the Financial Services and Housing Sectors hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., the United States, on Oct. 23, 2019.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.Photo by Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty

  • Pre-market trading suggests Meta could lose $190 billion in market value when Wall Street opens Thursday.

  • The company posted disastrous fourth-quarter earnings after markets closed on Wednesday.

  • A drop in market cap of $190 billion in a day would be the largest in US corporate history.

Meta could be facing the largest one-day wipeout in US corporate history on Thursday after posting a shock earnings report Wednesday.

Its valuation could slump by more than $190 billion when Wall Street opens Thursday, if pre-market losses carry over into regular trading.

After markets closed on Wednesday, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, said in its fourth quarter earnings report that Facebook's daily active user base shrank for the first time in its history. Meta also reported $10 billion in operating losses from its nascent metaverse business.

By 6.58 a.m. ET on Thursday, Meta's stock was down by 21.59% in pre-market trading, suggesting that the company could be valued at $704.5 billion when markets open. This would be down from its $898.5 billion market capitalization when markets closed Wednesday.

Out-of-hours trading in a stock isn't the same as regular trading. Pre-market and after-hours trading indicate how a comparably small number of investors value a company when stock markets are closed, and may not reflect the valuation given when markets open. As such, Meta's official valuation may be larger or smaller when the New York Stock Exchange opens at 9.30 a.m. ET.

Facebook already holds the record for the largest one-day loss in value in US corporate history. In July 2018, the company shed $119 billion in market cap in a single day after reporting slowing growth in its second quarter earnings.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Meta Platforms' weak forecast sparks meltdown of social media stocks

    Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc's quarterly earnings miss and poor forecast on Wednesday ignited a meltdown in social media stocks and threatened to smother a recent recovery from a Wall Street tech selloff. Meta tumbled 21% following its quarterly report after the bell, erasing about $200 billion worth of its stock market value. The owner of Facebook and Instagram said it was expecting current-quarter revenue between $27 billion and $29 billion, missing the consensus analyst estimate of about $30 billion.

  • Mark Zuckerberg Risks $24 Billion Wealth Wipeout After Meta Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Zuckerberg could see $24 billion erased from his personal fortune, among the biggest one-day drops in wealth ever, after Meta Platforms Inc.’s fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedFacebook Growth Engine Sputters as TikTok Steals User AttentionSpotify’

  • Lumber Prices Crash 30% as Mortgage Rates Start Going Up

    The prospect of a cooling housing market tied to higher mortgage rates and ongoing supply-chain issues has sent the price of lumber tumbling from the lofty heights it hit last month. See: Housing --...

  • The party’s over for some AMC and GameStop investors, but luckier meme-stock winners are bracing for a massive tax bill

    'I think the meme stockers don’t actually know about their problem yet,' said Matt Metras, an enrolled agent with MDM Financial Services.

  • Over Half of Americans Are Making a Huge Social Security Mistake

    Your decision about when to start Social Security affects your income for the rest of your life, so it's not a choice to be taken lightly. Unfortunately, far too many people leave the workforce and claim Social Security benefits for the wrong reason. In fact, research from the Schroders Global Investor Study revealed 51% of Americans indicated reaching the age of Social Security eligibility would prompt them to retire -- compared to just 4% who said they'd leave the workforce as a result of hitting their financial targets for their nest egg.

  • Facebook Owner Meta Set for $195 Billion Wipeout, Biggest in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s one-day crash may rank as the worst in stock-market history.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedMeta’s Shares Collapse After TikTok Steals Users From FacebookSpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottThe Facebook parent plunged 22% in early U.S. trading on the bac

  • Investors buying the dip ‘better buckle up their seat belts’

    After a dismal start to the year for equities, and amid a backdrop of a capricious Federal Reserve gearing up to tighten monetary conditions and raise interest rates, dip-buyers anticipating consistent rebounds to all-time highs may have to temper their expectations.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Like Ethereum, they aim to create a decentralized ecosystem of applications and financial services, and both are executing on strong growth strategies that could drive substantial price appreciation in 2022 (and beyond). Polkadot is an ambitious project started by Gavin Wood, a co-founder of Ethereum and the founder of the Web3 Foundation. Looking to improve upon Ethereum, Wood designed Polkadot as a highly scalable smart contracts platform comprising an ecosystem of interoperable blockchains.

  • Rockets rookie Jalen Green to headline 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest field

    Rockets rookie Jalen Green will join Orlando’s Cole Anthony, Golden State’s Juan Toscano-Anderson, and New York’s Obi Toppin in the 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, per Shams Charania.

  • Faang Stocks Blindside Traders With $870 Billion Out-of-Nowhere Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail traders sold the ETF dip, hedge funds bailed at the fastest rate in five months, and institutions cut allocations to lows unseen since the financial crisis. Then the tech megacaps staged an $870 billion comeback.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveLate Earnings Sink Tech After St

  • Why the market is reacting so negatively to Facebook earnings

    CFRA Research Senior Equity Analyst Angelo Zino joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Meta's outlook missing expectations, the social media platform's monthly average users, reasons for negative growth, and adjusted price targets.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million in 10 Years

    Traditionally, organizations have stored sensitive data and applications in private data centers. Many of those sensitive corporate resources now live in the public cloud, and routing all traffic through a private data center causes network performance to deteriorate. Zscaler solves that problem.

  • ARK investors have lost $4 billion — ‘We believe we’re going to see the turn sooner rather than later,’ Cathie Wood says

    It’s also how much investors have lost, so far, in the rising and falling fortunes of star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF ARK Innovation (ARKK)  That’s based on calculations by Morningstar Inc., the fund analyst company. ARK Innovation declined to comment. “Investors have put in about $15.7 billion, and the current assets total is $11.6 billion,” calculates Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott.

  • Where Does Ethereum Stand After The Recent 50% Price Pullback?

    Ethereum’s price seems to have picked up the pace on the back of larger market gains but where ETH would be headed still remains a mystery.

  • 2 Cash-Burning Growth Stocks to Stay Far Away From

    Growth stocks can be great long-term investments to hang on to. A couple of stocks that are on a challenging path right now that I would stay away from are Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH). Ocugen is a risky stock for many reasons.

  • Tom Thibodeau wasn’t that thrilled about Cam Reddish trade?

    Jake Fischer: I think there's intel out there about that maybe Tom Thibodeau wasn't necessarily gung ho about bringing in Cam Reddish. Source: Spotify What's the buzz on Twitter? Ian Begley @ IanBegley This week's Mailbag touched on potential trades ...

  • Meta CFO cries ‘wolf’ again with bleak Facebook outlook — but he may be right this time

    Meta Platforms Inc. shares plunged more than 22% in Wednesday's extended session after another warning from CFO David Wehner. This time, however, the CFO's caution arrived with other worrisome signs

  • Governor ready to make COVID more of a chess match | Steve Brawner

    Arkansas is moving to a new place now that the omicron surge has peaked.

  • FTSE falls amid stronger pound as Bank of England increases interest rates

    The rate rise is the second increase since the start of the pandemic, and marks the first back-to-back hike since 2004.

  • NFT museum opens its doors in United States

    A museum dedicated to NFTs -- the blockchain-based creations that have taken the artworld by storm -- has opened its doors in the United States.