Meta Prohibits Ukraine's Content Policy Calling For Death Of State Head

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) narrowed its content moderation policy for Ukraine to prohibit calls for the death of a head of state, Reuters reports.

Meta's internal post stated, "We are now narrowing the focus to make it explicitly clear in the guidance that it is never to be interpreted as condoning violence against Russians in general."

The Facebook parent had temporarily allowed some posts on Facebook and Instagram calling for the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Post that, Russia launched a criminal lawsuit against Meta when it endorsed the policy change in Ukraine as a protest against Russia's invasion.

Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 2.28% at $191.87 in the market session on the last check Monday.

