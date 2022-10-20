Meta refuses to give up on campaign to disqualify FTC chair

FILE PHOTO: Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups, at Porte de Versailles exhibition center, in Paris
Alison Frankel
·5 min read

By Alison Frankel

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc has almost no chance of barring the chair of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, Lina Khan, from participation in the FTC’s challenge to Meta's planned acquisition of virtual reality content developer Within Unlimited Inc.

But that has not stopped Meta from continuing to wage a campaign for Khan’s disqualification, as evidenced most recently in a filing this week with U.S. District Judge Edward Davila of San Jose, California, who is overseeing the FTC’s bid for a preliminary injunction to block Meta from acquiring Within.

The background: Meta and its predecessor Facebook have been arguing for more than a year that Khan’s pre-FTC speeches, writing and testimony showed so much animus toward Facebook and other big tech companies that she cannot be relied upon to make unbiased decisions as FTC chair.

It’s been a complex and multi-pronged effort. Meta first moved formally for Khan’s recusal last October, after she cast the deciding vote for the FTC to file an amended complaint in federal court accusing Facebook of antitrust violations related to its acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp. The FTC rebuffed the recusal demand, noting that its case against Facebook was being prosecuted in federal court, not in an administrative proceeding, so the company would receive full constitutional protection from the trial judge.

Meta then argued that Khan’s bias required dismissal of the FTC’s amended complaint because she cast the deciding vote for the commission to revive its lawsuit. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg of Washington, D.C., rejected that argument last January. The judge ruled that Khan was acting more like a prosecutor than a judge in voting for the FTC to file an amended complaint. Her previous expressions of her policy views about alleged big tech monopolists, Boasberg said, did not require Khan’s recusal under the standard for federal prosecutors.

But now Meta is contending that a different disqualification standard applies in the Within litigation, in which the FTC has brought both an administrative proceeding alleging that the proposed deal violates federal antitrust laws and a lawsuit in federal court to enjoin the transaction. In a recusal petition at the FTC last July, Meta lawyers from Weil, Gotshal & Manges said that Khan would be acting as a judge in any administrative case brought by the FTC, so the case would be marred by "the prejudicial effect of her predetermined views of Meta.”

Meta subsequently sought to stay the administrative proceeding, arguing, among other things, that Khan’s participation “undermines the legitimacy" of the case. (The petition and stay motion are not in the FTC docket but are exhibits in the preliminary injunction case.)

Meta also raised the issue of Khan’s purported bias as an affirmative defense in the preliminary injunction case before Davila in San Jose federal court, though not in a motion calling for her disqualification. Instead, its lawyers at Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick have asserted in an affirmative defense that Khan’s role in the FTC’s merger challenge has so tainted the litigation that the FTC cannot ultimately prevail and moreover that it would be unfair to grant a preliminary injunction to the FTC, given the agency’s “patently improper and inequitable conduct.”

Khan has declined to step aside from the merger challenge. We know this from an Oct. 6 letter from the FTC to Weil Gotshal in the administrative proceeding. The letter said that under the FTC’s recusal rules, Khan’s decision to remain in the case will now be reviewed by the other FTC commissioners.

Meta informed Davila of that procedural development in a filing this week in the preliminary injunction case, noting that it could be relevant to the FTC’s motion to strike Meta’s affirmative defenses.

Meta, as I mentioned, is almost certain to lose on the recusal issue before the full commission. FTC rules require that an individual commissioner’s decision not to recuse can only be overruled by a majority of the other commissioners. At the moment, there are only three FTC commissioners other than Khan, following the departure of Republican commissioner Noah Phillips. It’s unlikely that two of those three would vote to kick Khan off the Meta merger challenge.

In response to my query, Meta sent a statement about its recusal efforts: “We have previously expressed concern about Chair Khan’s impartiality in matters involving Meta, and we have the same concerns with regard to this case.” An FTC spokesman referred me to the agency’s recusal rules.

So why is Meta pushing so hard on an issue it has already lost once and is likely to lose again? To tease out that question, I talked to Louis Virelli, a professor at Stetson University College of Law. (Virelli correctly predicted last year that Meta’s disqualification play in the case before Boasberg would fail.)

The company, he said, has a stronger argument for Khan’s recusal in the Within merger litigation because the FTC chair is acting as an adjudicator in the administrative proceeding. But the FTC’s internal standard for recusal is "very vague and open-ended," Virelli said, leaving plenty of room for the commissioner’s discretion. If Meta ends up losing the FTC’s administrative case, it will probably cite Khan’s refusal to recuse as one of its grounds for appeal, Virelli said, but the bar is very high in such appeals.

In the meantime, though, Virelli said, Meta can point to its protest of Khan’s ongoing participation in the administrative proceeding to argue against a preliminary injunction in federal court.

Remember, Meta is not asking Davila to order Khan off either the preliminary injunction case or the administrative proceeding. It is instead relying on its assertion that the administrative proceeding is tainted to refute the FTC’s arguments that it will ultimately prevail on the merits of the administrative proceeding and that the equities weigh in favor of blocking the deal while that case is litigated.

The company is paying a lot of lawyers across two parallel cases to play this multi-dimensional chess game. We’ll know more about whether the stratagem accomplished anything when the preliminary injunction case goes to a hearing in December.

Read more:

FTC files slimmed-down complaint in fight with Meta over Within acquisition

Facebook judge rejects argument for FTC chair's recusal: 'Courts must tread carefully'

Facebook’s backup argument to toss FTC case is public policy pickle

Recommended Stories

  • 2 new millionaires in NJ as Powerball jackpot climbs to $550M

    New Jersey lottery players, check your tickets you may be a millionaire! Meanwhile, The Powerball jackpot climbed to $550 million.

  • Pfizer expects to raise COVID vaccine price to $110-$130 per dose

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Pfizer Inc expects to raise the price of its COVID-19 vaccine to about $110 to $130 per dose after the United States government's current purchase program expires, Pfizer executive Angela Lukin said on a call with analysts on Thursday. Lukin said she expects the vaccine will be made available at no cost to people who have private insurance or government paid insurance. The U.S. government currently provides the vaccine for free to all but pays about $30 per dose to Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE.

  • U.S. Supreme Court's Barrett declines to block Biden student loan relief

    (Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday declined to block President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt in a challenge to the policy's legality by a Wisconsin taxpayers organization represented by a conservative legal group. Barrett denied without explanation an emergency request to put on hold the debt forgiveness plan for people who had taken out loans to pay for college announced by Biden in August in the challenge brought by the Brown County Taxpayers Association.

  • Why ChargePoint Shares Tanked Today

    Electric vehicle (EV) charging network leader ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) shares are near the day's low as the market absorbs Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) third-quarter earnings report. At 3:45 p.m. ET, ChargePoint stock was down 5.3%. The market didn't react positively to Tesla's earnings report even though it revealed the company's second-most profitable quarter ever.

  • Alex Jones and the Freedom of Speech | Napolitano

    If the First Amendment means what it says, if no government can abridge the freedom of speech, then Alex Jones has not had his day in court.

  • Alex Murdaugh’s ex-SC law firm fires back after Mexican citizen sues over missing money

    A Mexican citizen has filed a lawsuit against disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh, his law firm,​ and former banker Russell Laffitte and his bank, alleging that settlement money owed​ to him from a lawsuit is missing.

  • Meta Platforms contractor Astreya Partners is laying off 144 workers

    The layoffs came about after Facebook's parent company ended its contract with IT-staffing firm Astreya Partners.

  • The Trumps really, really wanted a new judge in NY's $250M fraud lawsuit. But that judge's boss just said no.

    Donald Trump has lost his bid to switch courtrooms. His lawyers had repeatedly tried to escape the judge who once held him in contempt.

  • N.J. files lawsuit against 5 oil and gas companies for their role in climate change

    N.J. files lawsuit against 5 oil and gas companies for their role in climate change

  • Cardi B Is Coming For Tasha K's YouTube Checks In Ongoing Battle Over $4M Debt

    Cardi B isn’t waiting on Tasha K to give her the money she owes her, she’s taking it.

  • Judge: Trump knew vote fraud claims in legal docs were false

    Former President Donald Trump signed legal documents challenging the results of the 2020 election that included voter fraud claims he knew to be false, a federal judge said in a ruling Wednesday. U.S. District Court Judge David Carter in an 18-page opinion ordered the release of those emails between Trump and attorney John Eastman to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. “The emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public,” Carter wrote.

  • Fox News host suggests Trump’s Russia case 'fizzled' after Steele dossier source acquitted.mp4

    A key source of the infamous Steele dossier on Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign’s links to Russia has been acquitted of lying to the FBI.A jury returned four not-guilty verdicts against Igor Danchenko in a damaging verdict for special counsel John Durham’s three-year probe into possible misconduct by law enforcement’s investigation into the former president’s ties to Moscow.Mr Durham, who was appointed by Mr Trump’s then-Attorney General Bill Barr, has now brought two cases to court, both of which have failed to secure a single guilty verdict.Fox News host Neil Cavuto told his audience on the right-wing channel that Mr Durham’s investigation seemed to have “fizzled.”“You have to wonder if this is Durham’s swan song. There was great expectation here. It’s just fizzled,” Cavuto admitted on air after the verdict was returned in Alexandria, Virginia.Fox News

  • Biden's student-loan forgiveness could be delayed as lawsuits mount. Here's where 6 major cases stand.

    At least six conservative groups are challenging Biden's student-debt cancellation in court. They might not prevail, but they could push back relief.

  • Carvana Fights New Legal Battles as Wall Street Troubles Mount

    The company has taken to the courts to challenge legal and regulatory affronts, while a formerly bullish analyst grows pessimistic on its outlook.

  • Mississippi Rental Company Accused of Racism in DOJ Suit

    The US Justice Department announced that the owners of a Mississippi apartment rental company must pay damages to four Black prospective tenants, according to AP News. An investigation into the company found the owners violated the Fair Housing Act by practicing discriminatory conduct.

  • Marketed as 'Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta,' Barilla sued over product not being made in Italy

    Barilla markets itself as "Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta," but the Illinois-based company makes its products in Iowa and New York, a suit alleges.

  • Texas Attorney General Sues Google Again, This Time Over Facial Recognition in Photos

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the state is suing Google for allegedly collecting biometric data from millions of Texans without consent, his office said in a press release Thursday. The case is part of a recent flood of lawsuits against tech companies over biometrics, which measure physical characteristics like faces and fingerprints. But this new lawsuit makes an unusual and potentially gamechanging argument: Paxton alleges Google violated the privacy of people who aren’t even Goo

  • U.S. says seven board directors resigned under antitrust pressure

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Seven directors on the boards of five companies have resigned because of the U.S. Justice Department's concerns over the directors holding similar board positions at rival companies, the department said on Wednesday. Three directors resigned from the board of IT management software company SolarWinds Corp, one because the person was on the boards of both SolarWinds and rival Dynatrace as a representative of the private equity company Thoma Bravo. Two others representing Thoma Bravo on the SolarWinds board also resigned, the department said.

  • Metro woman files lawsuit against Kia, Hyundai after car was stolen over alleged ‘defects’

    The lawsuit comes following a nationwide TikTok trend that shows users how to break into the cars and hotwire them using a USB cable.

  • Contractor fined $1.5 million for use of contaminated fill at 6-10 connector site

    The lead contractor on the 6-10 connector project was fined $1.5 million as part of an agreement resulting from a U.S. Atttorney's office investigation