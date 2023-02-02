Meta Shares Soar as Zuckerberg Ushers in ‘Year of Efficiency’

Meta Shares Soar as Zuckerberg Ushers in ‘Year of Efficiency’
Kurt Wagner
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg struck a new tone with investors Wednesday: The social media giant will be leaner, more efficient and more decisive, with a big assist from artificial intelligence.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company’s shares gained more than 20% in late trading on fourth-quarter revenue that beat expectations. Zuckerberg, who has spent the past year promising a faraway future in a digital world called the metaverse, on Wednesday was more focused on immediate problems, such as sending users the most relevant videos at the right time, and finally making significant revenue from messaging products. He called 2023 the “Year of Efficiency.”

“We’re working on flattening our org structure and removing some layers of middle management to make decisions faster, as well as deploying AI tools to help our engineers be more productive,” Zuckerberg said on an earnings call with investors. “There’s going to be some more that we can do to improve our productivity, speed and cost structure.”

Zuckerberg said the company is using AI to improve the way it recommends content — a strategy for making the platform more attractive to users and advertisers alike. Meta is still suffering from a slump in demand for digital ads, which make up the vast majority of its sales, especially from clients in finance and technology. But the company also pointed to some industries, including health and travel, where businesses are spending more.

Fourth-quarter sales fell 4% to $32.2 billion, the third straight period of declines. Even so, the total beat analysts’ estimates, and Meta projected revenue of $26 billion to $28.5 billion for the first quarter, in line with an average projection of $27.3 billion. Analysts are predicting that Meta will return to growth following the current period.

Snap Inc., the parent of rival social-media app Snapchat, gave a less upbeat outlook on Tuesday, sending its shares down 10%. Snap said it expected sales to decline in the current period, with CEO Evan Spiegel remarking that the ad slump appears to be bottoming out. “Advertising demand hasn’t really improved, but it hasn’t gotten significantly worse either,” Spiegel said on a conference call.

Read more: Snap CEO Spiegel Says Digital Advertising Slump Has Leveled Off

Meta, whose shares have gained 27% so far this year, is on the rebound after the worst year for its stock in history. The company faced a decline in advertiser demand due to weakness in the broader economy as well as a change in privacy rules on Apple Inc.’s iPhone, which made it harder for Meta to offer targeted ads. Meta cut 11,000 jobs, or 13% of the workforce, in November in its first-ever major layoff.

Those cuts came during a quarter that was otherwise an improvement for the company. Facebook, Meta’s flagship social network, now has more than 2 billion daily users, up more than 70 million from a year ago.

The company also boosted its stock-buyback authorization by $40 billion, adding to the $10.9 billion remaining from previous repurchase programs. In the fourth quarter, Meta recorded restructuring charges of $4.2 billion related to its job cuts.

Zuckerberg has spent tens of billions of dollars on an effort to build the metaverse — a digital world where people can work and play. Those efforts are still in their early stages, which means much of the investment is not leading to immediate returns.

Still, the Menlo Park, California-based company said 2023 expenses will be $89 billion to $95 billion — less than Meta previously forecast. That could help ameliorate investor concerns that the company is overspending on its virtual-reality ambitions.

Capital expenditures in the recent quarter soared to $32 billion. In the fourth quarter of 2021, by contrast, capital spending was $5.54 billion.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Meta Gets Back to Reality

    Facebook and Instagram’s parent said it is paring back spending plans and focusing on its social media roots, enthusing investors

  • BOJ’s Policy Path Hinges on Japan’s Complex Wage Dynamics

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has placed wage growth at the center of debate over whether potentially market-jolting policy change looms at the central bank after years of massive stimulus.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000National Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified Documents8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesPlenty of Americans Are

  • Meta stock spikes nearly 20% as cost cuts and $40 billion for investors overshadow earnings miss

    Meta shares soared Wednesday despite an earnings miss, as the Facebook parent company guided for potentially more revenue than Wall Street expected

  • Meta earnings: Zuckerberg is ‘clearly listening to Wall Street,’ analyst says

    Jefferies Senior Analyst Brent Thill assesses Meta's Q4 earnings beat, the social media company's outlook amid tech industry layoffs, and user engagement on the platform.

  • The biggest risk to the market is no recession at all in 2023, JPMorgan strategist says

    "Unfortunately, [at that point] you're back into a world where both bonds and stocks would go down together," JPMorgan's Mike Bell told Bloomberg TV.

  • Fed Chief Jerome Powell Triggers 'Gratifying' Market Rally; Tech Futures Jump As Meta Spikes

    Fed chief Powell said it's "gratifying" to see inflation cooling despite tight labor markets, spurring a market rally. Meta stock soared late.

  • Oil Advances as Traders Weigh China’s Outlook, Weaker Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil staged a partial rebound after slumping on Wednesday as the US dollar fell and traders weighed the potential for better demand in China.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000National Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified Documents8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesPlenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonWest Texas Interm

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Says It Missed Interest Payments on Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., the financially strapped home-goods retailer, missed interest payments on its bonds, a week after receiving a default notice from lenders.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000National Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified Documents8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesPlenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on A

  • Meta stock soars after hours, analyst warns of 'magnitude' of move

    Brent Thill, Jefferies Equity Research Analyst, analyzes Meta's stock pop after earnings. You can see the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:25 On how Instagram has improved 00:40 On better ad targeting 00:55 On other social platforms 01:30 On the stock move

  • Google has the next move as Microsoft embraces OpenAI buzz

    Before the artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT was unleashed into the world, the novelist Robin Sloan was testing a similar AI writing assistant built by researchers at Google. It didn’t take long for Sloan, author of the bestseller “Mr. Penumbra’s 24-Hour Bookstore,” to realize that the technology was of little use to him. “A lot of the state-of-the-art AI right now is impressive enough to really raise your expectations and make you think, ‘Wow, I’m dealing with something really, really capable,’” Sloan said.

  • Did the Fed Just Start the Next Bull Market?

    Stock market participants have waited for weeks to find out what the Federal Reserve would say about its monetary policy, and many analysts believed that what the Fed said could determine whether January's strong advances for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) and other major market benchmarks meant the beginning of a new bull market. The Fed's actions were largely what people expected, and that sent the Nasdaq higher by 2% even as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) were a bit less upbeat in their reaction.

  • Meta stuns Street with lower costs, big buyback, upbeat sales

    (Reuters) -Meta Platforms Inc's stricter cost controls this year and a new $40 billion share buyback sent shares soaring on Wednesday, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg called 2023 the "Year of Efficiency." The parent of Instagram and Facebook, which has fallen on hard times amid a broad post-pandemic slump in digital ads, is focused on improving its content recommendations powered by artificial intelligence and its ad targeting systems to keep users clicking. Meta stock surged nearly 19% in after-hours trade.

  • Palantir’s CEO Says Silicon Valley Products Have ‘Obviously Failed’ to Improve World

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp said the company’s strategy to reach new business clients is working, especially in the US.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000National Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified Documents8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesPlenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on Amazon“Pala

  • 49ers QB Brock Purdy still contemplating options after serious elbow injury

    Brock Purdy said nothing has been decided on how to proceed after the quarterback sustained a serious elbow injury in the NFC Championship Game.

  • The Federal Reserve raises interest rates: here’s what that means for the market

    U.S. stocks and bonds rallied on Wednesday, much to the chagrin of traders who had ramped up bearish bets on the expectation that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell would push back against the market's latest advance.

  • Brother of NBA player charged 10 days after deadly DUI crash, Colorado officials say

    Coban Porter, a University of Denver basketball player and the brother of Denver Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr., was charged with four felony counts, prosecutors said.

  • Facebook Parent Meta’s Metaverse Division Lost $13.7B in 2022

    The social media giant reported losing $4.3 billion in the division in the fourth quarter of 2022 on revenues of $727 million.

  • The ChatGPT and generative-AI 'gold rush' has founders flocking to San Francisco's 'Cerebral Valley'

    Generative AI is breathing new life into San Francisco after two years of Silicon Valley tech companies shuttering offices because of the pandemic.

  • The bizarre tale of Queen Victoria and the ‘stolen’ African boy prince

    For one brief moment Victorian Britain became obsessed with Ethiopia, or as they knew it, Abyssinia. In July 1868 Prime Minister Disraeli addressed the Commons to laud “one of the most remarkable military enterprises of the century”. That Easter, an Anglo-Indian force led by Sir Robert Napier had triumphed, with the “standard of St George… hoisted on the mountains of Rasselas”. Disraeli tended to privilege effect over fact, and his reference to the fictional Rasselas, born of his reading of Dr J

  • There’s a new ‘luxury’ cannabis company run by former car execs — and they’re using jet engine tech in production

    Entrepreneurs from the car world offer solvent-free cannabis products to luxury customers craving a premium experience