Meta Says Issue Causing WhatsApp Outage Is Fixed

(Bloomberg) -- WhatsApp, the instant messaging service owned by Meta Platforms Inc. said it fixed an issue that caused a widespread outage, with tens of thousands of users reporting problems.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “We’ve fixed the issue and apologize for any inconvenience.”

A spokesperson for Meta said the “brief outage was a result of a technical error on our part.” Nearly 70,000 users reported disruptions including not being able to send messages or connect to the server, data from Down Detector showed on Tuesday morning.

Users around the world, including those in the UK, India, United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong, reported disruptions. The downtime follows a widespread disruption to the company’s services a year ago that led to user gains by rivals such as Signal and Telegram.

--With assistance from Agatha Cantrill.

(Updates with explanation by Meta spokesperson in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.