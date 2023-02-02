Meta Was Scraping Sites for Years While Fighting the Practice

Marissa Newman
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. for years paid a contractor to scrape data from other websites while publicly condemning the practice and suing companies that pulled data from its own social-media platforms.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Meta’s scraping surfaced in legal documents filed in a California court case in which the social media giant sued the Israel-based data collection company Bright Data for harvesting and selling information drawn from Facebook and Instagram.

It’s an ironic turn of events for the company: Email correspondence between the two businesses appears to confirm that Meta had a years-long professional relationship with the data-scraping outfit. Bright Data offers a range of services that include scraping profile information as well as likes, follows, posts, and comments from social media platforms such as TikTok and Twitter, and e-commerce sites like Amazon, eBay and Walmart.

Meta spokesman Andy Stone confirmed in an interview with Bloomberg that Meta had paid Bright Data to gather data from e-commerce sites in order to build brand profiles on Meta platforms, but declined to say which sites were scraped. Meta also used Bright Data to find “harmful websites” and “phishing operations,” he said.

Since 2021, Meta has cracked down on scraping-for-hire services with a series of lawsuits against companies that scrape data from its platform. In addition to Bright Data, that includes US-based Voyager Labs; Octopus, a US subsidiary of a Chinese enterprise company, and BrandTotal Ltd. In January, Meta published the latest in a series of blog posts about how it was “leading the fight against scraping-for-hire.”

“The collection of data from websites can serve legitimate integrity and commercial purposes, if done lawfully and in accordance with those websites’ terms,” said Stone. He said Meta was not using Bright Data to scrape rivals’ websites.

Meta ended the relationship with Bright Data after learning that it was violating company terms prohibiting the automated collection and selling of data, Stone added.

Many companies scrape websites to retrieve data that can help them keep track of competitors, better understand a specific audience, follow market trends and compare prices. However, scraping can pose a privacy risk when it targets personal information such as contact details, and runs afoul of EU law if companies don’t make an effort to prevent that through technical and legal means. In November, Meta was fined €265 million ($277 million) by the EU for failing to protect user data from being scraped by third parties.

Meta filed its lawsuit against Bright Data in San Francisco on Jan. 6. Among the submitted documents is an email exchange between Meta representatives and Bright Data Chief Executive Officer Or Lenchner.

“As you know, Meta has long been a valued client of our proxy and scraping services for at least the last six years,” Lenchner wrote in Dec. 1 email, later referring to “the two companies’ long-lasting successful partnership.”

Bright Data confirmed that it provided scraping services to Meta but declined to disclose which websites it was asked to target.

Bright Data has filed a counter-suit asking for permission to continue scraping data from Facebook and Instagram. In its suit, the company noted its compliance with EU and US regulations, and stressed that it only collects public information that isn’t login-protected.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Will Lower Ad Revenues Hurt Meta Platforms' (META) Q4 Earnings?

    Meta Platforms' (META) fourth-quarter 2022 earnings are expected to have been affected by the ad revenue business slowdown and adverse macroeconomic conditions.

  • Deutsche Bank Misses as Debt Traders’ Winning Streak Snaps

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG vowed to increase profit and revenue further this year, after snapping a long streak of market share gains in trading in the final quarter of Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing’s turnaround plan.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classif

  • Traders Who Brushed Off Powell’s Words Face Tests From Hard Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders who’ve shrugged off Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s repeated warnings that interest rates will remain elevated this year will have their wagers tested again within weeks by key economic data.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified Documents

  • Meta Platforms Shares Jump on Q4 Results

    Shares of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms (META) soared after the social media giant beat revenue forecasts for the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Meta earnings: Zuckerberg is ‘clearly listening to Wall Street,’ analyst says

    Jefferies Senior Analyst Brent Thill assesses Meta's Q4 earnings beat, the social media company's outlook amid tech industry layoffs, and user engagement on the platform.

  • Meta stock soars after hours, analyst warns of 'magnitude' of move

    Brent Thill, Jefferies Equity Research Analyst, analyzes Meta's stock pop after earnings. You can see the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:25 On how Instagram has improved 00:40 On better ad targeting 00:55 On other social platforms 01:30 On the stock move

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Meta, ELF, Align

    Stocks moving in after-hours: Meta, Elf, Align

  • China leads the world in counterfeit, pirated products -U.S. report

    China leads the world in counterfeit and pirated products, the office of U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai said in a report on Tuesday which identified WeChat, China's most popular chat app, as "one of the largest platforms for counterfeit goods." "Counterfeit and pirated goods from China, together with transshipped goods from China to Hong Kong, accounted for 75% of the value of counterfeit and pirated goods seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in 2021," the U.S. government's latest report on "notorious markets" added.

  • Security tip: Are you making this huge Wi-Fi mistake?

    If a hacker gets into your home Wi-Fi network, they can find their way to your personal information. Here's the proper setting to keep your data safe.

  • Comcast and Charter Have to Address This ... and Soon

    Cable television's cord-cutting headwinds have been blowing for some time now. The former lost high-speed internet customers during the final quarter of 2022, and while the latter added broadband subscribers, that growth is entirely attributable to bundling broadband with the company's budding mobile phone service. Without that help, Charter's broadband business would have likely continued running into the same wall it hit in the middle of last year.

  • AI Company Co-Founder Addresses Ethics of Tom Cruise 'Deepfake' Videos

    Tom Graham, founder of AI software company Metaphysic, says blockchain technology may potentially help people create digital rights.

  • Over dinner in Davos, the CEOs of Novartis, Coca-Cola, and Grab shared what’s worrying them

    Highlights from Fortune's dinner in Davos.

  • Google's Cell Network Provider Suffers Data Hack Bearing Connection To T-Mobile's Latest Breach

    Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google's cell network provider Google Fi was hit by a data breach related to the recent T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) hack. Google said that the primary network provider for Google Fi disclosed suspicious activity relating to a third-party support system containing a "limited amount" of Google Fi customer data. The timing of the notice and Google Fi's use of a combination of T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular for network connectivity hinted at links to the m

  • Crypto hacks stole record $3.8 billion in 2022, led by North Korea groups - report

    Last year was the worst on record for cryptocurrency heists, with hackers stealing as much as $3.8 billion, led by attackers linked to North Korea who netted more than ever before, a U.S.-based blockchain analytics firm said in a report on Wednesday. The report by Chainalysis found hacking activity that "ebbed and flowed" throughout the year, with "huge spikes" in March and October. October was the biggest single month ever for cryptocurrency hacking, with $775.7 million stolen in 32 separate attacks, the report said.

  • FTC fines GoodRx for unauthorized sharing of users’ health data

    In a first-of-its-kind enforcement, the Federal Trade Commission has imposed a $1.5 million penalty on telehealth and prescription drug discount provider GoodRx Holdings Inc. for sharing users' personal health data with Facebook, Google and other third parties without their consent.

  • How Jeff Bezos' Principle of Regret Minimization Can Make Investors Rich

    When Jeff Bezos started Amazon.com Inc. as an online bookseller in 1994, he thought his company would probably fail. And he was upfront about it with Amazon’s investors — starting with his parents. As Bezos told an interviewer in 2000, three years after Amazon went public, “I thought there was a 30% chance that we might build a successful company. I never thought we’d build what Amazon has turned into, and I’m the most surprised on the planet.” He told his parents it was very likely they would l

  • Is Google using a ChatGPT-like system for spam and AI content detection and ranking websites?

    Key SEO takeaways from Google's 2020 paper on how text-generation models can be successfully used to detect low-quality content. The post Is Google using a ChatGPT-like system for spam and AI content detection and ranking websites? appeared first on Search Engine Land.

  • What's Holding DAOs Back?

    The founder of CityDAO weighs solutions to decentralized autonomous organizations’ coordination and regulatory problems.

  • Google's testing potential ChatGPT rivals including a homegrown AI chatbot called 'Apprentice Bard': CNBC

    This is just weeks after the tech giant's management reportedly issued a "code red" over the rise of AI chatbot ChatGPT.

  • Check out Rob Gronkowski’s hilarious response to Tom Brady’s 2nd retirement

    See what Rob Gronkowski had to say to Tom Brady following the GOAT's second retirement announcement