Meta share price collapse nets $1bn profit for hedge funds

Short sellers have made $1bn (£860m) in just two days after betting against Facebook owner Meta as the company’s share price crashed by a quarter.

Meta shares collapsed 24pc on Thursday after the business revealed that profits had halved to $4.5bn.

Hedge funds hold short positions against around 1pc of Meta's shares, meaning they make money when the price falls.

The decline on Thursday alone will have generated around $768m in profits for these traders, according to analysis by financial data company S3 Partners, rising to $1bn when trading activity on the previous day is taken into account.

Short selling is when traders borrow equity stocks whose price seems likely to fall, selling them, and then waiting for the price to drop before buying it back. The trader then pockets the difference.

Meta’s price plunge took its shares to their lowest levels since early 2016, wiping $66bn from the Facebook owner’s value and dragging founder Mark Zuckerberg’s personal fortune down with it.

Some short sellers celebrated the stock’s drop. Jaguar Analytics, a Michigan based research firm, tweeted: “Possibly one of the best out-of-consensus shorts in Jag's history.”

Another known Facebook short-seller is Subversive Capital, which was linked in January 2021 with rapper Jay-Z over a cannabis joint venture.

When the company announced it was going to short Meta but buy into other metaverse-adjacent companies in January 2021, its portfolio manager Christian Cooper said: “We want to make sure this industry develops, without getting ‘Zucked-up’, from those who see the true potential of this space.”

Mr Zuckerberg, Meta’s chief executive, holds just over 13pc of the company’s stocks. Its decline over the past year has wiped around $100bn from his net wealth.

He renamed Facebook as Meta Platforms a year ago, shifting the company’s corporate focus towards his “metaverse” vision of the future.

Mr Zuckerberg believes that people will live, work and play in virtual worlds created by his company, wearing virtual reality headsets to do so.

Markets have been less enthusiastic about Mr Zuckerberg’s vision. Meta’s share price has dropped 68pc in the last 12 months and was trading at $98 at the time of writing, a far cry from its $320 dollar level a year ago.