Meta Shares Soar as Facebook Returns to User Growth

Meta Shares Soar as Facebook Returns to User Growth
Kurt Wagner
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. surged during pre-market hours Thursday, a day after reporting its main platform added more users than projected in the first quarter, potentially staving off concerns that the company is losing momentum as a new generation flocks to younger sites like TikTok.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The stock gained as much as 19% during pre-market trading in New York, in line with advances made after Wednesday’s close.

Meta yesterday reported 1.96 billion daily users for its flagship platform, a return to growth after the first-ever decline in the December quarter. Analysts had estimated 1.94 billion.

Revenue for the period jumped 6.6% to $27.9 billion, and would have been higher if not for the war in Ukraine, the company said. The stock had dropped almost 50% this year as investors became increasingly worried that Meta’s main business and profit engine -- advertising in its social media feeds -- was losing steam.

Those concerns appear to have been put to rest -- at least for now -- given Facebook added 31 million new daily active users in the recent quarter. Still, many of Meta’s challenges remain. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has acknowledged that video-sharing app TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance Ltd., is providing serious competition for young users’ attention.

At the same time, changes to data-collection rules on Apple Inc.’s iPhones have hindered Meta’s ability to serve users targeted ads. Last quarter, Meta executives said the privacy changes would reduce the company’s 2022 sales by $10 billion. Advertisers have also been spending less due to issues with supply chains, inflation and the ongoing war in Ukraine, Meta executives said.

A prolonged slowdown would make it tougher for the company to justify Zuckerberg’s expensive, virtual-reality-fueled vision of the metaverse, a business that won’t bring in profit for years -- if ever.

On an analyst call Wednesday, Zuckerberg reiterated that it will be years before Meta’s Reality Labs unit, which is building AR and VR technology, will contribute meaningfully to its business. Meanwhile, the company has said it’s spending billions and hiring thousands of workers to develop the platform, which Zuckerberg sees as the next major computing shift, into a fully immersive digital environment where users will interact virtually while they work, shop and play games.

Shares of Menlo Park, California-based Meta climbed as high as $210.14 in extended trading following the report. They had slipped 3.3% to $174.95 at Wednesday’s close in New York.

Read more: What’s the metaverse? Who’s in it? Why does it matter?

Net income in the first quarter was $7.47 billion, or $2.72 a share. Analysts had estimated earnings of $2.56 per share. Sales in the current period will be $28 billion to $30 billion, Meta said Wednesday in a statement, compared with the $30.7 billion analysts had predicted on average. Again, the company pointed to the ongoing war in Ukraine as a factor.

“This outlook reflects a continuation of the trends impacting revenue growth in the first quarter, including softness in the back half of the first quarter that coincided with the war in Ukraine,” the company said in the statement.

Meta said that in light of the revenue outlook, it is paring overall spending plans for the year, to $87 billion to $92 billion from a previous target of as much as $95 billion.

On the call with analysts, Zuckerberg said Meta plans to launch its new virtual reality headset, code-named Project Cambria, later this year. The headset is meant to be used for work purposes as a replacement for a laptop, he added.

The company shocked investors in February when it said daily users for its core Facebook service declined slightly in the fourth quarter for the first time ever, raising the possibility that the main social network had peaked in popularity. The stock tumbled 26% the next day, underscoring the concerns that people -- especially teenagers and young adults -- were defecting to newer platforms like TikTok, and that advertisers would follow.

In October, Zuckerberg had said that Facebook would focus on attracting “young people” to the service as a way to combat the rise of TikTok and other competing products. That meant prioritizing Reels, a TikTok copycat video format on Meta-owned Instagram and Facebook. While usage of Reels is growing quickly, the company’s advertisers haven’t been as fast to switch to the new format.

On Wednesday, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said on the call that making significant money from Reels will be “a multiyear journey” similar to the company’s efforts to make money from disappearing Stories.

Reels already makes up more than 20% of the time that people spend on Instagram, Zuckerberg said. The company doesn’t give metrics for total time spent on Instagram or on its other apps, which include WhatsApp and Messenger.

(Updated with shares.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Elvis' movie wows CinemaCon with Doja Cat, 'superhero' story for 'a younger generation'

    A Doja Cat song sampling "Hound Dog" is just one of many ways that director Baz Luhrmann hopes to bring "Elvis" into the 21st century with new movie.

  • Meta’s Jump Accounts for One-Third of Nasdaq 100 Futures Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. is fueling gains in Nasdaq 100 futures as it surged in premarket trading after the social network added more users than projected.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 Mon

  • Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)Q1 2022 Earnings CallApr 27, 2022, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood afternoon.

  • Facebook parent Meta misses earnings expectations but adds users

    Meta posted mixed Q1 results as revenue fell short of expectations.

  • A Revolt Is Brewing at Prince Harry’s Silicon Valley Gig BetterUp

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyPrince Harry signed on as the chief impact officer of BetterUp last spring, promising to help promote the startup’s mission of “mental fitness” and its army of more than 2,000 professional coaches. It’s likely a lucrative gig for the British royal: BetterUp raised $300 million at a $4.7 billion valuation in October.But just six months later, an uprising has been brewing among the company’s career coaches following BetterUp’s recent annou

  • ‘Back Up the Truck’ on China, Fund Veteran Krige Says After Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Dawid Krige is putting on a brave face after his Greater China long-only fund lost 56% of its value since 2020.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 Months“Investors in China have been staring into the abyss

  • Sanders calls on Biden to cut Amazon out of U.S. federal contracts

    U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders on Tuesday called for President Joe Biden to issue an executive order to cut off federal contracts to Amazon.com Inc until the e-commerce company stops what he described as "illegal anti-union activity." "As you may know, Amazon, one of the largest and most profitable corporations in America, is the poster child as to why this anti-union busting Executive Order is needed now more than ever," Sanders said in a letter to Biden, which was reported earlier by Politico. Workers at an Amazon warehouse in New York City recently voted to form the first union at the second-largest U.S. private employer.

  • Swiss National Bank posts $34 billion loss as bond losses bite

    The Swiss National Bank reported a first quarter loss of 32.8 billion Swiss francs ($33.75 billion), the central bank said on Thursday, as lower bond prices and the higher franc dented the value of its foreign currency investments. The bank made a loss of 36.8 billion francs from its foreign currency investments built up during its campaign to tame the franc. The bank made a profit of 1.6 billion francs from interest on its bond portfolio and 800 million francs in dividends from the stocks and shares it holds in companies which include Starbucks and Google owner Alphabet.

  • Align Technology (ALGN) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Joining me for today's call is Joe Hogan, president and CEO; and John Morici, CFO. As a reminder, the information provided and discussed today will include forward-looking statements, including statements about Align's future events and product outlook. Actual results may vary significantly, and Align expressly assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge higher as market attempts comeback from earlier sell-off

    U.S. equity futures advanced ahead of overnight trading Wednesday following a choppy trading session that saw stocks pare some losses from a steep sell-off a day earlier.

  • Meta Stock Jumps on Earnings Report. The Expectations Were Low.

    Shares of Facebook's parent company soared in late trading Wednesday after the company hits most of Wall Street's estimates.

  • Cardano Network Developers Increase Block Size by 10%

    The upgrade did little to buffer up ADA prices in a falling market.

  • Dow Jones Dives; Tesla Stock Craters After Elon Musk Buys Twitter; Microsoft Earnings Beat

    The Dow Jones sunk lower. Tesla stock made a bearish move after CEO Elon Musk made a deal to buy Twitter. Microsoft earnings beat.

  • Oil prices edge up as worldwide supply concerns remain at the fore

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose modestly on Wednesday due to ongoing concerns about tight worldwide supply, underscored by another drawdown in U.S. distillate and gasoline inventories. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said crude stocks rose by just 692,000 barrels last week, short of expectations, while distillate inventories, which include diesel and jet fuel, fell to their lowest since May 2008. The drop in distillate stocks helped boost U.S. heating oil futures to an all-time closing record at more than $4.67 a gallon.

  • Kelly Stafford 'can’t handle' calling her nanny a nanny: 'She's like my better half'

    "I can't even be 24-7 with my children so I don't know how she is," Kelly Stafford shares her love and admiration for her nanny, Tata.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry applauds Elon Musk's Twitter purchase — and sees shades of the Great Crash of 1929 in the recent stock-market tumble

    Burry cheered the Tesla CEO's deal to take Twitter private, and highlighted the remarkable optimism on Wall Street during the stock-market crash of 1929.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock in 2022, This Would Be It

    This year has been volatile for the stock market so far. Many investors are pulling their money out of growth stocks and placing it in safe stocks and dividend stocks. Consider that even many of the growth stocks that are losing high percentages of their value are still way above where they started before the crash in March 2020.

  • Mom and Pop Investors Took a Billion-Dollar Bath Trading Options During the Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Of all the risky things amateur investors did while locked at home in the pandemic, dabbling in stock options was one that veteran investors were convinced would end badly.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal