Meta stock plummets after weak earnings report
Facebook's parent company, Meta, suffered historic losses after reporting an unprecedented drop in average daily users and weaker-than-expected earnings.
Facebook's parent company, Meta, suffered historic losses after reporting an unprecedented drop in average daily users and weaker-than-expected earnings.
(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas futures soared as much as 17% in the U.S. as forecasts showed a deep freeze returning in mid-February after this week’s cold blast, intensifying concerns about tight supplies of the heating and power-plant fuel.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedMeta Plunges as Facebook Users Stall,
Chinese spying in the U.S. has become so widespread that the FBI is launching an average of two counterintelligence investigations a day to counter the
In its fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday, Meta said Facebook user numbers were down for the first time, as its metaverse business lost $10 billion.
Zuckerberg had said Meta will focus on short-form video feature Instagram Reels, which closely resembles TikTok, after posting disastrous Q4 earnings.
Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said it was raising the price of its annual U.S. Prime subscriptions by 17%, as it looks to offset higher costs for shipping and wages that it expects to persist this year. Shares rose as much as 17% in extended trade as Amazon also beat profit expectations for the holiday season. For the holiday quarter, Amazon earned $14.3 billion, double its net income from a year earlier.
MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”
Growth stocks have come under intense selling pressure in the past few months. And a poster child for that carnage has been Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). The fund returned more than five times the S&P 500 index in the 12 months beginning in February 2020.
PayPal Holdings Inc. said it closed 4.5 million accounts and lowered its forecast for new customers after finding "bad actors" were taking advantage of its incentives and rewards programs. Shares of the company fell by the most on record. Kriti Gupta reports.
There's no denying that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is one of the most recognized companies in the world. Google has become synonymous with search and the name has become a verb in the process: "Google it." Its impressive business performance has also given rise to a surging stock price.
Ford released its earnings for 2021 on Thursday, showing how the automaker's bottom line fared during a year dominated by the ongoing chip shortage.
The past month has seen some hefty swings in the markets. The main indexes are down since 2022 began, although they ended January and started February with a couple of strongly positive trading sessions. High volatility makes it difficult for investors to predict what’s likely to happen, and investors always crave predictability. Without it, the stock market is just a guessing game. But when markets are stable and predictable, investors can make more rational choices. So what’s needed here is a
Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.
The company's founding CEO stepped down to make room for someone with industry experience scaling a consumer packaged goods business.
Now in the home stretch of unloading WarnerMedia, AT&T chief John Stankey appears to be primarily interested in not destroying any more value for shareholders than the telco giant already has with its ill-fated M&A strategy. This week, AT&T announced that the WarnerMedia divestiture will be structured as a spinoff ahead of its combo with […]
Let's take a look at Viatris' fundamentals and valuation to answer these questions. What led Viatris' Board of Directors to hand out a huge raise to shareholders? Viatris' average analyst estimate for non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) is $3.71 for 2021.
In this article, we discuss 10 income stocks with over 10 years of dividend increases. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Income Stocks with Over 10 Years of Dividend Increases. Owing to strong earnings in 2022, companies are set to spend even more on distribution of […]
The all-weather appeal of this steady business makes it a no-brainer to buy during declining markets.
Rising inflation and the threat of higher interest rates have crushed many of the market's favorite growth stocks over the past few months. That low price-to-sales ratio could quickly lure back growth-oriented investors in the near future.
It’s also how much investors have lost, so far, in the rising and falling fortunes of star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF ARK Innovation (ARKK) That’s based on calculations by Morningstar Inc., the fund analyst company. ARK Innovation declined to comment. “Investors have put in about $15.7 billion, and the current assets total is $11.6 billion,” calculates Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott.
After a dismal start to the year for equities, and amid a backdrop of a capricious Federal Reserve gearing up to tighten monetary conditions and raise interest rates, dip-buyers anticipating consistent rebounds to all-time highs may have to temper their expectations.