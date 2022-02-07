Meta Warns That Europe Could Lose Facebook, Instagram

Adriana Lee
·3 min read

Europe could be looking at a Facebook- and Instagram-free future, according to parent company Meta’s latest annual report to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The tech giant took issue with European privacy regulations that, it said, complicate its platforms’ functionality and ad products. Specifically, the rules prohibit cross-border transfers of user data, so Meta can’t process Europeans’ information in its U.S.-based servers.

More from WWD

“​If we are unable to transfer data between and among countries and regions in which we operate, or if we are restricted from sharing data among our products and services, it could affect our ability to provide our services, the manner in which we provide our services or our ability to target ads,” the company wrote in the report, filed last week.

Meta believes the EU and the U.S. will succeed in striking some sort of data-sharing agreement, and regulators are crafting legislation governing how such transfers will work.

But if it doesn’t pan out, removing the apps appears to be on the table.

“If a new transatlantic data transfer framework is not adopted and we are unable to continue to rely on SCCs (standard contractual clauses) or rely upon other alternative means of data transfers from Europe to the United States, we will likely be unable to offer a number of our most significant products and services, including Facebook and Instagram, in Europe,” the filing read.

The company didn’t immediately respond to a WWD request for comment, but in subsequent remarks to the media, it seems to be in damage control mode. Representatives denied that Meta was threatening to, in essence, take its ball and go home, reframing it as a simple matter of making the commission aware of potential outcomes. It was not, they said, disclosing concrete plans.

But that may not matter if the result is the same.

The kerfuffle arrives as Meta’s stock continues to erode, following its disastrous earnings announcement last week. Shares remain down more than 28 percent since Wednesday.

Against that backdrop, the 134-page report offers a bracing read. Such 10-K filings must cover the risks facing publicly traded companies, but seeing what Meta identifies and acknowledges as threats to its business — from privacy regulations to heightening scrutiny over alleged anticompetitive practices and more — pulls the curtain back and offers some frank talk, with less spin.

Naturally, Meta’s new raison d’être looms large. Here’s the risk in its metaverse strategy, as the company sees it:

“We believe the metaverse, an embodied internet where people have immersive experiences beyond two-dimensional screens, is the next evolution in social technology.…However, the metaverse may not develop in accordance with our expectations, and market acceptance of features, products, or services we build for the metaverse is uncertain,” the company wrote.

“In addition, we have limited experience with consumer hardware products and virtual and augmented reality technology, which may enable other companies to compete more effectively than us,” it continued. “We may be unsuccessful in our research and product development efforts, including if we are unable to develop relationships with key participants in the metaverse or develop products that operate effectively with metaverse technologies, products, systems, networks or standards.”

Its goals may also distract executives and divert resource, the company added, and new laws could crop up for privacy and e-commerce that could get in the way of the business.

“As a result of these or other factors, our metaverse strategy and investments may not be successful in the foreseeable future, or at all, which could adversely affect our business, reputation or financial results,” Meta admitted.

Obviously, it doesn’t make for a great commercial. But the company seems well aware that its metaverse gambit is a major gamble. What’s less clear is if others are as well.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Meta threatens to pull the plug on Facebook and Instagram in Europe over data privacy dispute

    After suffering a historic rout in its share price, Mark Zuckerberg's social media group warns it may be forced to forfeit up to a quarter of its revenue.

  • Meta has 'dark days' ahead: analyst

    It could be a while before buyers emerge in force on Meta, warns veteran tech analyst Dan Ives.

  • Conservative billionaire Peter Thiel to leave Meta's board

    Billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel will leave Facebook parent Meta's board, the firm said Monday, after a lengthy tenure that saw the network's rise and his vocal support of Donald Trump.

  • Amgen (AMGN) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Amgen (AMGN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 5.31% and 0.98%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Amgen stock rises after COVID drugs boost Q4 profit

    Shares of Amgen Inc. rose more than 3% in the extended session Monday after the drug maker reported an adjusted quarterly profit above Wall Street expectations and said sales rose in part due to COVID-19 products. Amgen said it earned $1.9 billion, or $3.36 a share, in the quarter, compared with $1.6 billion, or $2.76 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, Amgen earned $4.36 a share. Sales rose 3% to $6.8 billion, thanks in part to a revenue bump from its collaboration wi

  • 3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

    The past few months have not been kind to growth investors. Three excellent businesses that have already grown tremendously and have been beaten down recently are MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). MercadoLibre is often called the Amazon of Latin America, and for good reason.

  • Amgen Stock Remains In Limbo As Its Biggest Product Flounders

    Amgen reported soaring quarterly earnings Monday, but sales didn't inch up enough to top expectations — likely leaving Amgen stock in limbo.

  • Early Facebook investor Peter Thiel to step down from Meta board

    Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc said on Monday that billionaire investor Peter Thiel, an early investor who has been on the company's board since 2005, has decided to retire. Thiel aims to spend time helping elect candidates who he believes will advance former President Donald Trump’s agenda in the U.S. midterms, the Congressional elections this year, a person familiar with the situation said. Thiel, a co-founder of online payments system PayPal and a rare voice of conservative politics in Silicon Valley, became a Facebook investor in 2004, when he provided $500,000 in capital at a $5 million valuation for a 10% stake in the company and a seat on its board of directors.

  • Biden vows to end German-Russian gas pipeline if Ukraine is invaded

    Biden and Germany's new chancellor sought to project a united front to deter Russia from invading Ukraine, but differences remain if there is an attack.

  • Taiwanese supplier to chip producers announces expansion

    GlobalWafers Co., which supplies silicon wafers to semiconductor manufacturers, says it will invest $3.6 billion in facilities in Asia, the United States and Europe after its attempt to acquire Germany’s Siltronic AG failed. Sunday’s announcement comes amid shortages of processor chips and other semiconductors that are disrupting auto manufacturing, smartphone and other industries. The Taiwanese company said the 100 billion New Taiwan dollars ($3.6 billion) earmarked for the purchase will go into expanding its production capacity instead.

  • What Meta's $251 billion market cap rout teaches about investing

    Just because the stock market usually goes up doesn’t mean that all stocks always go up.

  • Here Are the Tech Stocks to Buy After a Crazy Week of Earnings

    The shakeout for tech isn’t over yet. There’s a reason the best performing tech stocks this year are old school names like IBM and Dell.

  • Key U.S. Senators to Meet Scholz at White House: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Standing alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Washington, President Joe Biden said the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will not go forward if Russia invades Ukraine. It was the latest in a series of diplomatic talks meant to defuse tensions over Moscow’s military buildup near Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Amazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull Faceb

  • Foo Fighters’ World Domination Expands to Metaverse with Super Bowl Sunday VR Concert

    Dave Grohl and company will perform after the Super Bowl on Facebook's virtual reality app. Foo Fighters’ World Domination Expands to Metaverse with Super Bowl Sunday VR Concert Carys Anderson

  • Nvidia becomes 7th-largest U.S. company as it passes Facebook owner Meta for the first time

    Nvidia Corp. became the seventh-largest U.S. company Monday as it overtook Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc. for the first time.

  • How long can Zuckerberg afford to bankroll the AR/VR market?

    Meta had a bad week -- like history-making rough. The Facebook parent company saw its stock price get bludgeoned after a bad earnings report showcased that Apple's ad-blocking changes are shaving billions off its books and the company's crown jewel -- the Facebook platform -- has stopped growing and actually shrank this quarter. The company's stock tanked by more than 26%, representing a $230 billion reduction in market cap and a $31 billion drop in Zuckerberg's personal net worth.

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • Alphabet Stock Just Split – What Does That Mean & How Does It Affect Your Investments?

    When Alphabet stock split earlier this month, many investors saw their net worth rise rapidly. The 20-for-1 stock split meant that each share of Alphabet, Google's parent company, was now worth 20...

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.