Meta withdraws Ukraine war content policy guidance request

FILE PHOTO: A man stands in front of a sign of Meta at its headquarters in Menlo Park
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc said on Wednesday it has withdrawn a request for policy guidance from its Oversight Board related to content moderation of posts related to Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine.

"This decision was not made lightly — the PAO (policy advisory opinion) was withdrawn due to ongoing safety and security concerns," the company said in a blogpost.

In March, Reuters reported the social media platform would allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of the Ukraine invasion.

"While the Board understands these concerns, we believe the request raises important issues and are disappointed by the company's decision to withdraw it," the company's Oversight Board said.

"The importance for the company to defend freedom of expression and human rights has only increased."

Meta said it was setting up a special operations center staffed by experts from across the company, including native Russian and Ukrainian speakers, to monitor its platforms.

(This story refiles to correct headline and paragraph 1 to say Meta has withdrawn a request for guidance from the Oversight Board, not the guidance)

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I knew that it was wrong.’ Central KY coroner pleads guilty to federal charge, resigns

    Scott County Coroner John Goble admitted in court Wednesday that he conspired to obtain ammunition owned by Kentucky State Police.

  • Google strikes content deals with 300 European publishers

    Google said Wednesday that it struck licensing deals with 300 news publishers in Europe in its latest effort to comply with a recently introduced European Union copyright law. The tech giant signed the agreements with national, local and specialist news publications in Germany, Hungary, France, Austria, the Netherlands and Ireland and said discussions with many others are ongoing. It didn't disclose how much it's paying or give names of the news outlets.

  • High inflation leaves food banks struggling to meet needs

    Kendall Nunamaker and her family of five in Kennewick, Washington, faced impossible math this month: How to pay for gas, groceries and the mortgage with inflation driving up prices? Food banks across America say those economic conditions are intensifying demand for their support at a time when their labor and distribution costs are climbing and donations are slowing. For many families like the Nunamakers, food insecurity became a painful surprise.

  • Former La. police boss faces contempt in Ronald Greene probe

    Lawmakers investigating the deadly arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene voted unanimously Wednesday to hold the former head of the Louisiana State Police in contempt for defying a subpoena and refusing to turn over the handwritten journals he kept while leading the state's premier law enforcement agency. The decision to hold former Col. Kevin Reeves in contempt — and fine him $5,000 — marks a dramatic escalation in the bipartisan committee’s probe of the alleged cover-up in Greene's 2019 death. The vote comes a day after the three-year anniversary of the fatal arrest on a rural roadside outside Monroe, where troopers beat, stunned and dragged Greene following a high-speed chase.

  • U.S. Senate panel advances bill to help FTC fight deception, fraud

    U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday sent to the Senate floor a Democratic-backed bill that would allow the Federal Trade Commission to force deceptive companies to return money to victims. The Senate Commerce Committee split 14-14 along party lines to advance the bill, which would restore a power stripped from the FTC in a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year. It was formally introduced in the Senate, where Democrats have narrow control, last week with only Democratic sponsors.

  • Europe will have 'tricked' Ukraine if EU candidate status isn't given in June, says Ukraine's FM

    If Ukraine is not given membership candidate status by the European Union in June, it means that Europe is trying to "trick us," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with the Financial Times on May 10.

  • Explainer-Finland, Sweden weigh up pros and cons of NATO membership

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed Finland and Sweden to the verge of applying for NATO membership. Finland, which shares a 1,300-km (810-mile) border with Russia, and Sweden will announce their decisions in the coming days amid warnings from Moscow it could deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in the European exclave of Kaliningrad if they do. Any applications will auger in a tense wait during the months it takes to be ratified by all NATO members, though the alliance and the White House have said they were confident any security concerns could be addressed in the interim.

  • Biden and Congress owe us a debate about Ukraine

    Biden and Congress owe us a debate about Ukraine

  • Liberated villages of Kherson Oblast live on despite daily shelling

    Although the enemy is only a few miles away, the villagers of the north of Kherson Oblast plant gardens, help the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and dream of peace.

  • Jill Biden Writes Essay About Ukraine Trip to Share Women's Stories and Urge Vladimir Putin to End War

    Dr. Biden writes about meeting Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska, mothers who fled home with children and border guards who serve in neighboring countries that welcome refugees

  • Retired AP photographer Ut gives pope 'Napalm Girl' photo

    Retired Associated Press photographer Nick Ut met Wednesday with Pope Francis and gave him a copy of his Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph of a young Vietnamese girl running naked down the road after a napalm attack. Ut and Kim Phuc Phan Thi, whose terror the AP photographer captured on June 8, 1972 during the Vietnam War, greeted Francis at the end of his general audience Wednesday in St. Peter’s Square, ahead of the 50th anniversary of the iconic image. Kim Phuc, who later resettled in Canada and raised a family there, had met the former Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio several years ago in his native Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she had travelled as part of her work as a goodwill ambassador for the U.N. culture agency.

  • 'Multiverse of Madness' proves that Wong is the underrated MVP of the MCU

    As we know, there are unofficial "tiers" when it comes to the importance of Marvel Cinematic Universe characters. In the first three Phases, the original Avengers (who have all gotten their own solo movies) were always treated as the narrative's A-level characters and given priority in the on-going storytelling. Since Avengers: Endgame, it's been interesting to observe the shuffling of statures for the myriad of supporting characters just based on how often they're featured in the theatrical or

  • European Stocks Surge as Investors Weigh Jump in US Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingNike Escalates Feud with StockX, Says Site is Selling Fake ShoesValue Stocks Power Gains While Tech Lags Behind: Markets WrapEuropean stocks jumped the most in six weeks as investors weighed a bigger-than-expected rise in US inflation against more attractive stock valuations

  • Iran detains 2 Europeans; EU envoy in Tehran about nuke deal

    Shortly before the European Union envoy met Iran's nuclear negotiator in Tehran on Wednesday in a last-ditch attempt to salvage Iran's atomic deal with world powers, the country's Intelligence Ministry announced that authorities have detained two Europeans. Photos surfaced of the EU coordinator of the nuclear talks, Enrique Mora, looking stern as he shook hands awkwardly with Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani, who beamed and waved.

  • Colombia cartel shuts down towns over leader’s extradition

    The Gulf Clan drug cartel shut down dozens of towns in northern Colombia for four days in reaction to its leader being extradited to the U.S. for trial. Businesses closed, schools stayed shut, intercity bus service was suspended and a professional soccer match couldn’t be played after one of the teams refused to travel to the game. The Gulf Clan’s “armed stoppage” decree was issued Thursday in pamphlets and What’sApp messages following the extradition of Dairo Antonio Usuga — also known as Otoniel — to the United States, where he faces drug trafficking charges.

  • Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine fall after Kyiv shuts one route

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine fell by a quarter on Wednesday after Kyiv halted use of a major transit route blaming interference by occupying Russian forces, the first time exports via Ukraine have been disrupted since the invasion. Ukraine has remained a major transit route for Russian gas to Europe even after Moscow launched what it calls a "special military operation" on Feb. 24.

  • Selena Gomez Wore the Perfect Spring Leather Coat to Dinner in New York City

    Selena Gomez is officially in New York City, preparing for her Saturday Night Live hosting debut this weekend. Paparazzi captured a glimpse of the singer's street style last night when she left a SNL cast dinner.

  • Counter-attacks force Russian troops to retreat behind their own borders

    Russian troops have been forced to retreat behind their own borders, Kyiv officials said, as Ukraine launched counter-attacks aimed at halting Moscow’s main advance in the east.

  • UN receiving ‘credible’ information about Ukrainian troops torturing Russian prisoners, official says

    Matilda Bogner, the head of the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, said there is “credible” information regarding the mistreatment of Russian prisoners by Ukrainian troops during the war. “We have received credible information of torture, ill-treatment and incommunicado detention by Ukrainian Armed Forces of prisoners of war belonging to the Russian armed…

  • Royal Style Surprise! Queen Letizia of Spain Shows Off Her Abs in Pink Dress with Midriff Cutouts

    The wife of King Felipe made a bold statement in her ab-revealing outfit