MetaDojo secures $3m to develop ready-made metaverse premises

MetaDojo, an ecosystem that customises 3D buildings and deploys them to metaverses, has received a financial injection to the tune of $3m in its quest to develop a ready-to-use metaverse platform.

According to MetaDojo, while metaverse development is at an early stage, there is a clear need for better infrastructure regarding the real estate aspect of this virtual world.

“MetaDojo fills that need by extending ready-made blockchain-based 3D space to NFT owners and metaverse enthusiasts so they can develop their virtual land and grow communities,” the company said.

It added that as mainstream businesses begin exploring opportunities in the metaverse, the solution provided by MetaDojo can help address some of the initial headaches associated with establishing a metaverse presence and growing a loyal community.

“Moreover, Dojo Owners can focus on branding and community building, while exploring opportunities in play-to-earn, the creator economy, and benefiting from multi-chain scalability.”

The funding round was led by Digital Finance Group (DFG) and participated by OKX Blockdream Ventures, NGC Ventures, NFT Technologies, IBC Group, TsingTsing Capital, and other prominent investors.

James Wo, CEO and founder of DFG, commented that “looking at the metaverse industry at the moment, we are at an early stage and the quality and quantity of projects is impressive”.

“However, we’ve witnessed a generalised focus on the real estate aspect of the metaverse, which still leaves a great number of important gaps to be filled,” he noted.

“MetaDojo is a great reference point due to its value adding to the industry focused on a niche part of this futuristic sector.”

NGC Ventures Partner Roger Lim stressed the unique opportunities MetaDojo can bring to businesses.

“MetaDojo reduces time to market for businesses and communities wanting to get into the metaverse by providing ready to use 3D environments such as art galleries, retail stores, schools, function rooms and nightclubs,” he elaborated.

Story continues

“Making it easier for businesses to digitally engage with their stakeholders will give them a competitive edge over their rivals.”

Each Dojo represents a customisable non-fungible token that its holders can deploy to different metaverses and embed on their website.

The digital assets will be compatible with the ERC-721 Ethereum token standard and will be stored on the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS).