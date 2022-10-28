Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) insiders are still down AU$204k after purchasing last year, recent gain helped regain some losses

Insiders who bought AU$409k worth of Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 33% last week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still AU$204k but in since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Metal Bank

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Chairman Ines Scotland bought AU$307k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.008 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.004. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Metal Bank insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own AU$334k worth of Metal Bank stock, about 3.2% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Metal Bank Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Metal Bank shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Metal Bank stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Metal Bank. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Metal Bank you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

