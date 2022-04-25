Metal detecting man unearths possible WWII ordnance on Fort Pierce beach

FORT PIERCE — Gaylen Clore was metal detecting Monday in the area of South Beach Park when his device made a signal.

Clore started digging.

“I thought I had a cannonball because I got the rounded end of it,” Clore said Monday, standing on the beach with a metal detector and small shovel. ”I didn't dig it out. I just pried up the round part and it started showing more and more … I backed off.”

Gaylen Clore

Clore spoke as emergency officials, including Fort Pierce police and the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad, were at the scene.

Beach goers lounged in chairs to the south.

Initially, officials suspected it was an artillery shell, but sheriff’s Detective Justin Jackson indicated it could be a “bomb warhead.”

“We're not done with that process to determine exactly what it is yet,” Jackson said.

Jackson said the device is typical of those from the World War II era that have been located in the area over the years.

Across the United States during World War II, the Department of Defense acquired properties for military training. One of those was the Fort Pierce Naval Amphibious Training Base, a 19,280-acre site that extended from Vero Beach to Jensen Beach.

Curtis Jennings, Fort Pierce police spokesperson, said officials were called at 10:33 a.m. regarding a suspicious incident. He said police and the bomb squad came to the area on South Ocean Drive.

Yellow crime scene tape blocked off a portion of the South Beach Park parking lot with sheriff’s bomb disposal unit vehicles.

Fort Pierce police and St. Lucie County Sheriff's officials on April 25, 2022, at South Beach Park in Fort Pierce after the discovery of possible military ordnance

Clore said he notified authorities after making the discovery.

“It was actually pretty interesting,” Clore said. “It looks pretty benign right now. Those things are usually duds by this time, but you don't take a chance with that.”

The device was recovered and taken away.

