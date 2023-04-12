Metal detector finds gun in student's backpack, which could have saved lives. What we know

A metal detector discovered a gun inside a student's backpack at Forest Hill High School on Wednesday, according to Jackson Public School officials.

Director of Public Engagement at the schools Sherwin Johnson said the weapon was not discharged, and no one was harmed.

"The gun was immediately confiscated by campus enforcement," Johnson said. "We commend our campus enforcement team and school staff for their swift response in discovering and removing the weapon."

Johnson said the public schools have no tolerance for weapons on a school's campus. Therefore, the student will face criminal charges and disciplinary actions.

"We are committed to the safety and education of all our scholars," Johnson said.

The incident comes two weeks after a school shooting killed three students and three adults March 27 at The Covenant School, a private Presbyterian Church in America parochial school in the Green Hills neighborhood of Nashville, Tennessee.

The Tennessee shooting has resulted in a heightened debate about guns in the Tennessee Legislature and in states throughout the nation.

— The Clarion-Ledger will update this story as more information is available.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: A gun was found inside a Forest Hill High School student's backpack.