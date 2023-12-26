Metal detectorist stumbles upon centuries-old jewelry during event in Wales. See it

During a metal detecting event in Wales, an amateur metal detectorist stumbled on a silver object — and found some centuries-old jewelry.

Joanne Prosser was searching the ground in Caerwent Community as part of a metal detecting rally in March 2022 when they found the treasure, according to a Dec. 21 news release from Amgueddfa Cymru Museum Wales shared with McClatchy News.

The silvery object is shaped like a circular ring with a pin-like piece cutting across the center, a photo shows. A pattern of small circles dots the lower edge of the outer ring. It looks almost like a belt buckle.

Archaeologists identified Prosser’s find as a silver brooch from the medieval era, about 600 years old. This style of jewelry was common in 13th and 14th century Wales, the release said.

The 600-year-old brooch found in Caerwent Community.

“I feel very lucky to have found this brooch in my first few months of (metal) detecting,” Prosser said in the release. “It’s wonderful to think back to the people who made and wore it, and to be part of the story by uncovering it centuries later.”

Chepstow Museum hopes to acquire the ring after it is independently evaluated.

Caerwent Community is in Monmouthshire and about 110 miles west of London.

