Metal detectorist stumbles on very rare gold treasure from 2,500 years ago, photos show

While searching a field in Norway, a metal detectorists uncovered a golden rope-like object. He immediately recognized it as something special — and archaeologists agreed.

Ingar Karlsen was scanning the plowed field in Inderøy with a metal detector when he stumbled on the metallic artifact, according to a Dec. 15 news release from Trøndelag County Municipality. The item looked like a delicate gold rope and had an oval shape.

Karlsen knew he’d found something unique, the release said. He reported the discovery to archaeologists, who identified the artifact as a very rare type of gold bracelet from the Bronze Age.

In Norway, the Bronze Age lasted from 1800 B.C. to 500 B.C., according to the Large Norwegian Encyclopedia. The exact age of the gold bracelet is unknown but archaeologists said it is more than 2,500 years old.

The ancient gold bracelet sits on a dirt pile before being cleaned.

Photos show the ancient jewelry before and after being cleaned. Before, the bracelet looked like it could be easily mistaken for a piece of string. Afterward, it appears shiny, with the delicate design clearly visible.

Archaeologists said the entire bracelet is made of gold and was likely buried in a grave. Previous excavations found 22 skeletons from the Bronze Age buried near where the bracelet was found, the release said.

The 2,500-year-old gold bracelet after being cleaned.

Only two similar bracelets have been found in Norway, archaeologist Harald Bugge Midthjell said in the release. The other golden rope bracelets were found in large burial mounds and interpreted as gifts from allies in Denmark.

Inderøy is in Trøndelag County and about 270 miles north of Oslo.

Google Translate was used to translate the news release from Trøndelag County Municipality and article from Large Norwegian Encyclopedia.

