Metal detectorist's shock at 15th Century baby Jesus ring find

A metal detectorist has told of his "shock" after finding a gold ring engraved with baby Jesus which is believed to be more than 500 years old.

Matthew Hepworth, 48, found the rare oval ring which also features the Virgin Mary in a field in Lancaster.

The nurse, of Morecambe, Lancashire, said the "once in a lifetime" find is thought to date back to the 1400s.

An inquest will later rule whether it is treasure but Mr Hepworth hopes it will end up in a local museum.

The father-of-two told the BBC: "I am over the moon about it. I was so shocked to find it.

"I have been metal detecting for more than 30 years and this is a once in a lifetime find.

"It's a dream come true. It tops everything and is a very rare find for the UK."

Mr Hepworth told the field's landlord who was "gobsmacked" by the discovery which came after a faint sound on his metal detector.

He has also informed the finds officer and Lancaster City Museum after the discovery earlier this month.

The Lune Valley Detecting Club member said it was a "privilege" to have "salvaged a piece of history from the ground".

The charge nurse also in the past found a Bronze Age burial site in 2016 and a silver seal depicting a slave.

