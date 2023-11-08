Metal object thrown through Pittsburgh police station doors, shattering glass; arrest made

A person was arrested for throwing a metal object through the doors of a Pittsburgh police station Tuesday night.

Just after 9 p.m., the glass on the front doors of the Crawford-Roberts police station at 2000 Centre Avenue shattered when a metal object was thrown through them.

Camera footage showed a male throw the object and then flee on foot towards Dinwiddie Street, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report. Officers searched the area and found the suspect a short time later. He was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail, according to the report.

There’s no word yet on his identity or what he’s being charged with.

Access to the station from Centre Avenue is closed to the public until Public Works can board up the door. Anyone who needs to file a report or speak to an officer can come to the back entrance of Zone 2.

