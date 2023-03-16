Metall Zug Full Year 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

Metall Zug (VTX:METN) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CHF645.9m (down 2.4% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: CHF130.0m (up 166% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 20% (up from 7.4% in FY 2021). The increase in margin was driven by lower expenses.

  • EPS: CHF29.00.

earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Metall Zug Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 2.1%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates by 5.7%.

The company's shares are down 9.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Metall Zug.

