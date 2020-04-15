What Is Metall Zug's (VTX:METN) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding Metall Zug (VTX:METN) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 32% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 17% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 31% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Metall Zug's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Metall Zug's P/E of 28.00 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, Metall Zug has a higher P/E than the average company (9.6) in the consumer durables industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Metall Zug shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Metall Zug shrunk earnings per share by 54% over the last year. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 20% annually. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Metall Zug's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

With net cash of CHF151m, Metall Zug has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 18% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Metall Zug's P/E Ratio

Metall Zug's P/E is 28.0 which is above average (17.3) in its market. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: and the high P/E suggests the market thinks it will. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Metall Zug over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 21.2 back then to 28.0 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.