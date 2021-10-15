Metallum Files Feasibility Study Technical Report for Superior Project, Ontario: After Tax IRR of 23%, NPV 8% at $131.3M, payback 3 years - Base Case

·6 min read

Vancouver, British Columbia --News Direct-- Metallum Resources Inc.

Metallum Resources Inc.
Metallum Resources Inc.

October 14, 2021 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia - Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) (“Metallum” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has filed a Feasibility Study technical report, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) for its High-Grade Superior Zinc and Copper Polymetallic Project (“Project”) located near the town of Schreiber, east of Thunder Bay in Ontario. The Company previously announced the results for the Feasibility Study (see news release dated September 15, 2021) which highlighted an estimated Project after-tax net present value (“NPV”) (8% discount rate) of C$131.3M with an after-tax internal rate of return (“IRR”) of 23% at a Zinc price of US$1.22/lb (US$2,700/t), and a 8.5-year mine life, with an average CAD$67.6M annual EBITDA. A summary of the key highlights and results contained in the technical report is presented below. The detailed technical report is available on SEDAR under the Company’s profile and on Metallum’s website at metallumzinc.com.

All dollar amounts are stated on a 100% project ownership basis.

Key Feasibility Study Highlights

Units

Values

Throughput Rate per day

tonnes

1,000

Zinc Grade (Average)

%

13.7

Copper Grade (Average)

%

0.62

Silver Grade (Average)

g/t

26.71

Gold Grade (Average)

g/t

0.21

Concentrate Produced - Zinc

tonnes

593,461

Concentrate Produced - Copper

tonnes

45,118

Recovered Zinc

tonnes

283,912

Recovered Copper

tonnes

10,792

Recovered Silver

oz

767,703

Recovered Gold

oz

5,929

Mine Life

years

8.5

Strip Ratio

Waste : Ore

0.73:1

Initial Capex1

C$ Million

145.1

Average Life of Mine Operating Costs

C$/t ore processed

952

All in Sustaining Cost (“AISC”)

C$/t

1,221

Post-Tax NPV (8% Discount Rate)

C$ Million

126.3

Post-Tax IRR

%

23

Payback

years

3

1: Includes pre-production and owner’s costs

The Feasibility Study was conducted using a Zinc price of US$1.22/lb (US$2,700/t), Copper price of US$3.31/lb (US$7,300/t), Silver price of US$21.00/oz, and Gold price of US$1,635/oz.

The Feasibility Study was prepared by DRA Global Limited, along with contributions from other prominent engineering companies.

Qualified Persons

The news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Tims, P.Geo., Exploration Manager of the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. The technical and financial information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Daniel M. Gagnon, P. Eng. from DRA Global, also a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About DRA Global

DRA Global Limited (ASX: DRA | JSE: DRA) (“DRA”) is a multi-disciplinary engineering, project management and operations management group predominantly focused on the mining and minerals resources sector. DRA has an extensive global track record, spanning more than three decades and more than 7,500 studies and projects as well as operations and maintenance solutions across a wide range of commodities.

DRA has expertise in mining, minerals and metals processing and related non-process infrastructure including ESG, water and energy solutions for the mining industry. DRA delivers advisory, engineering and project delivery services throughout the capital project lifecycle from concept through to operational readiness and commissioning as well as ongoing operations, maintenance and shutdown services.

DRA, headquartered in Perth, Australia, services its global customer base through 20 offices across the Asia-Pacific, North and South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

About Metallum Resources

Metallum Resources is a zinc and copper focused, base metal resource company run by a Canadian-based management team with extensive experience in the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties. The Company is developing its flagship Superior Zinc and Copper Project located in Ontario, Canada.

For further details about the Company and the Superior Project, please visit the Company’s website at metallumzinc.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Kerem Usenmez,

President & Chief Executive Officer

Metallum Resources Inc.

Symbol: TSXV-MZN

For further information, contact:

Kerem Usenmez, President & CEO

Tel: 604-688-5288; Fax: 604-682-1514

Email: info@metallumzinc.com

Website: metallumzinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and include, without limitation, statements about the Feasibility Study and the Company’s development plans for the Project. Often, but not always, these forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimate”, “estimates”, “estimated”, “potential”, “open”, “future”, “assumed”, “projected”, “used”, “detailed”, “has been”, “gain”, “upgraded”, “offset”, “limited”, “contained”, “reflecting”, “containing”, “remaining”, “to be”, “periodically”, or statements that events, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the Feasibility Study; whether exploration and development of the Company’s properties will proceed as planned; changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the Company or any joint venture partner not having the financial ability to meet its exploration and development goals; risks associated with the results of exploration and development activities, estimation of mineral resources and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; unanticipated costs and expenses; risks associated with COVID-19 including adverse impacts on the world economy, exploration and development efforts and the availability of personnel; and such other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s quarterly and annual filings with securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to: the accuracy of the Feasibility Study; that the Company’s stated goals and planned exploration and development activities will be achieved; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/metallum-files-feasibility-study-technical-report-for-superior-project-ontario-after-tax-irr-of-23-npv-8-at-131-3m-payback-3-years-base-case-480609541

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stimulus Update: Americans Will See More Stimulus Money in Their Bank Accounts Tomorrow

    This week, some Americans eager for more stimulus money will get their wish. Payments will be deposited into bank accounts on Oct. 15, 2021 for one of the key types of financial assistance made available by the American Rescue Plan Act. The payments that are being delivered on Oct. 15 are going to eligible parents and will come as a result of the expansion of the Child Tax Credit authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act.

  • These 3 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Summer has wound down, the Q3 earnings reports will be coming in over the next few weeks, and every investor can see that the market is hitting a rolling boil. For investors in search of a bright spot, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes the increasing volatility in the market could lead to attractive entry points. "Our core fundamental thesis remains positive, our tactical indicators coupled with history suggest any further weakness should prove temporary, and we expect the ye

  • Up 1,600,000%, Is Shiba Inu Still a Buy?

    In August last year, an anonymous person or entity known as Ryoshi created SHIB as a token on Ethereum's ERC-20 blockchain. Nowadays, anyone can create a token and launch it on an existing blockchain. In fact, there's even a website -- cointool.app -- that allows users to set a token name, symbol, initial supply, add-ons (token burning, minting, etc.), and blockchain (such as ERC-20) for launch.

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

    Being a great investor sometimes involves making assumptions about the future of technology, so watch these two companies closely.

  • Vietnam carmaker Vinfast eyes start of U.S. deliveries in late 2022, CEO says

    Vietnamese automaker Vinfast will begin taking pre-orders in the U.S. market for its VF e35 and e36 electric SUVs in the first half of 2022 and expects to begin delivering them by the end of the year, global Chief Executive Michael Lohscheller said. "It's still early to make any sales predictions, but VinFast will unveil two of our latest EV models, which are VF e35 and VF e36, at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show this November, thus marking our official introduction to the American market," he said in an email to Reuters. The company expects to begin delivering its first EVs in Vietnam starting in December, said Lohscheller, a former Volkswagen and Opel executive who was named to his position at Vinfast in July.

  • Bank of America at Critical Level After Report

    A buying spike above 45 would mark a highly bullish event, opening the door to a test of 2007’s all-time high.

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • My Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    If you want to build life-changing wealth, the stock market can be a great place to realize that dream. Since 1957, the S&P 500 has produced an annualized return of roughly 10.4% (including dividends).

  • I teach cryptocurrency at NYU and was a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Banks of New York and Philadelphia. These are the 3 things every new crypto investor should know

    Since 2014, Harvard-educated David Yermack, a professor of finance at New York University, has taught courses on cryptocurrency. “Crypto investors should be aware of the high volatility of these assets, the unregulated nature of the trading platforms and the numerous frictions and delays involved in executing trades,” says Yermack.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    Furthermore, some of these dividend growth stocks provide added stability in the form of goods or services that are seldom cut back by customers -- even in uncertain times. Today we will look at three of these S&P 500 dividend growth stocks that should hold up regardless of what market conditions may occur. Operating in an industry that will disappear only if humanity ceases to exist, aptly-named Waste Management (NYSE: WM) offers a reasonable 1.5% dividend that has increased for 18 consecutive years.

  • The Reddit crowd has found a new tactic in the war against Wall Street: cutting brokers out altogether

    Meme stocks closed mixed on Thursday, but retail investors appear to be finally jumping in with the gusto on so-called direct registration.

  • 'The most powerful person who's ever walked the face of the earth': How Mark Zuckerberg's stranglehold on Facebook could put the company at risk

    Mark Zuckerberg's "unilateral control" was a key topic for lawmakers at a whistleblower hearing this month. Experts say it's a risk for shareholders.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Growth Stocks That Could Hit New Highs

    Investors are in the market to make a profit, and that means finding the stocks with proven growth potential. Old Wall Street hands will always tell you that past performance cannot guarantee future success, which is true, but it’s always a good place to start. Stocks that have already brought in returns, and are showing real and sustained gains over prolonged periods, are a logical place to look for tomorrow’s winners. And this brings us to the stocks we’re looking at today. These have all show

  • These 3 Stocks Have More Than Doubled Over the Past Two Years. Can They Do It Again?

    What makes the stock market different than most speculative investments is that there tends to be a lot more security attached to a company's performance. When you buy a share of a company with a trove of cash, great management, and a novel idea, you're giving the company a vote of confidence in the future. If a stock price doubled in the past, it doesn't mean it will in the future.

  • Bill Gates’ 10 Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Bill Gates’ investment philosophy and go directly to read Bill Gates’ 5 Dividend Stocks. William Henry Gates, more commonly known as Bill Gates, is an American businessman, investor, software developer, author, philanthropist, and the founder […]

  • 2 Penny Stocks That Could Soar Soon

    Penny stocks, defined as equities with share prices under $5, are ultra-risky investing vehicles. Companies with super-low share prices are often in financial peril, have a bad habit of excessively diluting shareholders, or (more plainly) their products simply don't sell very well. Healthcare penny stocks, however, can fall under a completely different umbrella than the typical low-priced equity.

  • Third energy supplier collapses this week

    Rishi Sunak delays business rates reform Bank of England official urges against ‘self-defeating’ rate rises FTSE 100 rises 0.8pc; Wall Street rallies 1pc on strong bank profits Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Britain’s Covid record is not the global horror story some wish to believe Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Ford Motor Co no longer has Rivian board representative

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co, which has repeatedly touted its strategic relationship with electric vehicle maker Rivian, no longer has a representative on the startup's board of directors ahead of its going public. While an announcement was never made, Ford executive Alexandra Ford English left the Rivian board in May according to documents Rivian made public on Oct. 1 ahead of its planned initial public offering. Ford vice president Doug Power replaced English in June, and left the board in September.

  • Warren Buffett's right-hand man is getting greedy on Alibaba — try these 3 China plays instead

    Charlie Munger keeps pouring millions into the tech giant. Spread your bets instead.

  • This One Chart Shows Why Putting 20% Down on a Mortgage May Be a Mistake

    When you put 20% down on the purchase of a home, you don’t have to borrow as much money as someone whose down payment is only 5% or 10%. And as a result, your monthly mortgage payment may be considerably … Continue reading → The post This One Chart Shows Why Putting 20% Down on a Mortgage May Be a Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.