Metallum Resources Inc. (CVE:MZN) insiders are still down CA$32k after purchasing last year, recent gain helped regain some losses

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Metallum Resources Inc.'s (CVE:MZN) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Metallum Resources

The Director Grant Burnaford Davey made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$250k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.06 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.055. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Metallum Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Metallum Resources

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Metallum Resources insiders own 2.2% of the company, worth about CA$345k. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Metallum Resources Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Metallum Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Metallum Resources insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Metallum Resources. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Metallum Resources (including 2 which are significant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

