Metallurgist faces possible prison for falsifying steel strength of Navy submarines

Josh Farley, Kitsap Sun
·4 min read
The Washington State Ferry Chimacum leaves the Bremerton ferry dock ahead as a submarine departs Puget Sound Naval Shipyard on Feb. 8.
TACOMA — A metallurgist who falsified results of strength tests for steel used in Navy submarine hulls for more than three decades will be sentenced to a possible prison term Monday in U.S. District Court.

Elaine Thomas, 67, of Auburn is accused by federal prosecutors of jeopardizing sailors' lives in what they described as possibly "the longest-running military procurement fraud scheme in history," according to Seth Wilkinson, assistant U.S. attorney for Western Washington, who handled the case.

"For 32 years, Elaine Thomas betrayed the trust of the United States Navy, knowingly placing its sailors and military operations at risk," Wilkinson wrote in court documents, in asking for a nearly six-year prison term and $50,000 fine for Judge Benjamin Settle to consider Monday.

But John R. Carpenter, Thomas' lawyer, argued his client suffered from panic attacks and constant pressure to meet performance goals in a male-dominated work environment where sexism was common.

"Ms. Thomas is a good person who let a number of work pressures cause her to make bad decisions," Carpenter wrote in advance of Monday's hearing in his request for a sentence of community service and a $100,000 fine.

The falsified steel tests sent the Navy scrambling to ensure its fleet of submarines built with hulls she'd tested were safe, a $14 million endeavor that took 50,000 hours to complete — the equivalent of 24 Navy employees working full time for a year, prosecutors said. No sailor was harmed by her actions, they noted. But additional monitoring of hulls she evaluated will continue indefinitely.

"High-yield" submarine steel has to "meet exacting specifications" developed in the wake of the worst maritime disasters, including the Titanic, whose rivets proved brittle in iceberg-infested waters, prosecutors said. The tests Thomas performed on behalf of a Navy contractor weren't just for the cold but to ensure the steel would hold up in any number of catastrophes. Though rare, collisions can occur, as was the case in October, when the Bremerton-based USS Connecticut struck an underwater mountain in the South China Sea, injuring 12 sailors.

Thomas, who pleaded guilty in November to defrauding the United States, worked as a metallurgist for Atlas Castings & Technology starting in 1977, and for Bradken Inc., which purchased the Tacoma foundry in 2008. The company is a steel contractor for the Navy.

It was in May 2017 when another Bradken metallurgist found what appeared to be a falsified steel test result. Thomas admitted what she'd done to the fellow professional but then later denied to investigators she'd altered anything.

Investigators pored over some 1,700 notecards, finding discrepancies showing Thomas had altered them from a failing to a passing score. They concluded she'd falsified about 240 tests in 32 years.

It was a fall from grace for the Washington State University graduate, the first woman to earn a degree in metallurgy there. Thomas also received the Steel Founders' Society of America's Charles W. Briggs Memorial Technical and Operating Metal, a prestigious award in the industry.

Prosecutors said that in interviews, Thomas felt a test in which the steel was cooled to -100 degrees Fahrenheit before striking it with a "heavy pendulum," was "stupid," because subs don't face such cold temperatures.

"I know that she is aware that these requirements are not 'stupid,' as she reportedly characterized them, but rather are essential to protecting the lives of our courageous sailors and ensuring the underwater superiority of the United States Navy," said Navy engineer Matthew Draper, who wrote in court documents he'd met with Thomas before the fraud was discovered.

For its part, Bradken faced a deferred prosecution over the fraud case. A subsidiary of Hitachi Construction Machinery, Bradken also had to pay $10.9 million to settle with the federal government, because the company disclosed the discrepancies to investigators but did not immediately say they were the result of fraud.

The company told prosecutors that "Thomas’s actions caused significant mental and physical health issues for our employees, and negatively and irrevocably damaged careers of dedicated professionals.”

At sentencing, Settle, appointed to the bench by President George W. Bush in 2007, will hear from both Navy leaders as well as members of Thomas' friends and family before deciding on a sentence. The federal probation office recommended a 2-year prison term.

Josh Farley is a reporter covering the military and Bremerton for the Kitsap Sun.

