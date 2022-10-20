Metals X (ASX:MLX) shareholders have endured a 71% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Spare a thought for those who held Metals X Limited (ASX:MLX) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 72%. And we doubt long term believers are the only worried holders, since the stock price has declined 28% over the last twelve months. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 11% in the last 90 days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

View our latest analysis for Metals X

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Metals X became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

Arguably, the revenue drop of 13% a year for half a decade suggests that the company can't grow in the long term. That could explain the weak share price.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We know that Metals X has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Metals X's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 4.6% in the twelve months, Metals X shareholders did even worse, losing 28%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 11% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Metals X you should be aware of.

We will like Metals X better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Harkins touts record of advocacy, problem-solving and delivering results for Erie

    Funding for schools, first responders, Presque Isle and downtown assets highlight Harkins' tenure. Next up, protection for public-sector workers.

  • Do you want to own a Chick-fil-A? You have better odds of winning the lottery

    Eating “Mor Chikin” could be in your hands, but competition is fierce.

  • How Can I Play Congaree?

    The South Carolina course only opened in 2018, but it's already built a strong reputation

  • Factbox-How Malaysia's election system works

    Malaysia will hold a general election on Nov. 19, its election commission said on Thursday. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved parliament on Oct. 10 and called for snap polls, saying an election would end years of political instability. Malaysia is a parliamentary democracy, and a constitutional monarchy in which the king plays a largely ceremonial role, although he has certain discretionary powers.

  • RedHill Biopharma Shares Surge New Treatment Patent For Its Late-Stage COVID-19 Candidate

    The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) granted a further method of use patent for RedHill Biopharma Ltd's (NASDAQ: RDHL) COVID-19 treatment, opaganib. The move grants a new method of use patent to inhibit COVID-19 in patients with pneumonia and receiving supplemental oxygen at a fraction of inspired oxygen (FiO2) up to and including 60%. The new patent, expiring in 2041, protects the results from a post-hoc analysis from the global Phase 2/3 study in hospitalized patients with COV

  • Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    You don’t get to head one of the world’s largest banks if you don’t know a few things about economics – and so when J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, investors listen. And lately, what Dimon has to say isn’t nice to hear. "We're just getting closer to what you and I might consider bad events," was the warning Dimon issued on J.P. Morgan’s earnings call last week. So, what are these bad events, then? The CEO thinks another 20% decline for the S&P 500 is not out of the question, a drop which w

  • "Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful": 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now in a Bear Market

    The CNN Fear & Greed Index currently signals fear, suggesting investors are quite pessimistic about the outlook for the stock market. Roku continued to reign supreme over the streaming industry in the second quarter.

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood

    After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Cathie Wood and ARK Invest have a very optimistic price target on the company of $605 by 2026, which implies a 1,050% return from the stock's current price of roughly $52.60.

  • ‘We Remain Bullish on Equities — Many Solid Companies Look Oversold’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy

    The markets began the week with the best foot forward with all the major indexes charging ahead, but as evidence has shown throughout the year, that is no guarantee a sustained rally is in the cards. Most upticks have been followed by severe pullbacks, although investors will be hoping the latest surge has legs. Those looking for positive signs will be glad to hear Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus' take on the matter. “Our view remains bullish on equities as the stocks of

  • Is a Surprise Coming for AT&T (T) This Earnings Season?

    AT&T (T) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • 2 Cheap Industrial Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    The market has taken some stocks out to the woodshed, but history suggests these two companies are attractive today.

  • Elon Musk pumps Tesla stock with ridiculous $4 trillion target. Is a dump coming next?

    Another Tesla Inc. earnings call and another fanciful Elon Musk prediction likely encouraged yet another open file at the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $17.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Regardless of whether you're new to investing or have been putting your money to work on Wall Street for decades, short-term losses in the three major U.S. indexes have put a dent in most portfolios. Since hitting their respective all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and technology-fueled Nasdaq Composite have plunged by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. For instance, semiconductor stocks have been taken to the woodshed on the growing prospect of a recession amid higher interest rates and persistent supply chain issues.

  • 3 REITS That Could Be Yield Traps

    Investors seeking income are often attracted to high-yielding dividend stocks. With recent sell-offs on real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks, many of them now sport much higher yields than a year ago. But many of these stocks are nothing more than yield traps or poorly performing stocks that are high risks for further downside or dividend cuts. Remember the adage that all that glitters is not gold. Here are three REIT stocks that could be yield traps. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:

  • 4 Pot Stocks Under $20 to Buy Before the U.S. Legalizes Marijuana

    There's renewed hype around prospects for marijuana legalization in the U.S. after President Biden recently announced he would pardon thousands of people convicted under federal law of simple marijuana possession. Although that doesn't mean marijuana legalization is imminent, it's the biggest move the current administration has made toward reform. If you're optimistic about federal legalization, then there are four pot stocks that could be excellent buys, with all of them trading for less than $20 per share: Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), and Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF).

  • 3 Stocks I Will Never Sell

    No matter what happens in the market, I'm sticking to these three stocks like glue. Here's why.

  • Due to inflation, IRS raises standard deduction and tax brackets for 2023

    Due to inflation, IRS raises standard deduction and tax brackets for 2023

  • 10 Oil Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten oil stocks that are too cheap to ignore. To jump straight to the top five stocks in this list, head on over to 5 Oil Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. At a time when the global economy is under severe strain due […]