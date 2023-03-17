Will MetalsTech (ASX:MTC) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether MetalsTech (ASX:MTC) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is MetalsTech's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In December 2022, MetalsTech had AU$3.1m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$4.5m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from December 2022 it had roughly 8 months of cash runway. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Hard Would It Be For MetalsTech To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

MetalsTech has a market capitalisation of AU$64m and burnt through AU$4.5m last year, which is 7.1% of the company's market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is MetalsTech's Cash Burn Situation?

Given it's an early stage company, we don't have a lot of data with which to judge MetalsTech's cash burn. We would undoubtedly be more comfortable if it had reported some operating revenue. Having said that, we can say that its cash burn relative to its market cap was a real positive. So while we're not too worried about its cash burn at the moment, we do think shareholders should monitor it closely. On another note, MetalsTech has 5 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

