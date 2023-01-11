MetaMask developer ConsenSys to slash 100 or more staffers: report

ConsenSys, the Ethereum software firm behind cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask, plans to lay off at least 100 employees, CoinDesk reported on Wednesday citing a source familiar with the matter.

ConsenSys, headquartered in New York, has about 900 employees, according to its LinkedIn page.

A ConsenSys spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

The downsizing wave in tech and crypto has extended into 2023, with Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., announcing on Tuesday that it planned to let go of around 950 employees, or about 20% of its current workforce.

Seychelles-based crypto exchange Huobi also plans to cut its headcount by 20%, according to a Reuters report last week.

Genesis Global Trading, a wholly-owned brokerage subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, announced a 30% staff reduction last week to stay afloat with 145 employees, adding on to a 20% downsizing in August last year, according to a separate CoinDesk report on Friday.

