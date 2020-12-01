Metamaterial Releases Third Quarter 2020 Results
HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Metamaterial Inc. (the "Company" or "META") (CSE: MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today released third quarter 2020 results. Please visit the Investors section of our website to view the Q3 2020 Shareholder Letter.
The interim financial statements and the associated management discussion and analysis for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 are available on the Investors section of our website as well as under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Metamaterial Inc.
META is changing the way we use, interact with, and benefit from light and other forms of energy. META designs and manufactures advanced materials and performance functional films which are engineered at the nanoscale to control light and electromagnetic waves. Metamaterials help support sustainability by doing more with less; they encompass lightweight, sustainable raw materials and processes which consume less energy. META is currently developing new materials with diverse applications in the automotive, aerospace, solar, consumer electronics and medical industries. META has a growing patent portfolio with three core technologies: holography, lithography, and wireless sensing. META is headquartered in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia and has offices in London, UK and Pleasanton, California.
The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.
Metamaterial Inc. (formerly Continental Precious Minerals Inc.)
Interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position (unaudited)
[expressed in Canadian dollars]
As at
September 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
$
$
Assets
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
3,208,911
528,691
Grants receivable
487,771
242,705
Other receivables
76,071
79,072
Inventory
615,225
438,726
Prepaid expenses
461,071
365,602
HST receivable
97,932
262,512
Right-of-use assets
6,708
66,951
Total current assets
4,953,689
1,984,259
Intangible assets, net
5,796,302
6,404,812
Property and equipment, net
3,065,960
3,558,675
Total non-current assets
8,862,262
9,963,487
Total assets
13,815,951
11,947,746
Liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficiency)
Current
Trade payables
1,706,788
3,176,642
Due to related parties
333,182
345,033
Current portion of long-term debt
249,168
104,376
Current portion of deferred revenue
1,900,357
1,819,797
Derivative liability
-
1,175,056
Promissory notes
-
4,595,975
Current portion of lease liabilities
7,616
71,947
Total current liabilities
4,197,111
11,288,826
Deferred revenue
2,527,044
3,089,921
Deferred government assistance
232,207
369,221
Deferred tax liability
512,461
658,481
Unsecured convertible debenture
1,494,958
760,145
Unsecured convertible promissory notes
657,448
-
Secured convertible debentures
4,891,844
-
Funding obligation
904,215
808,298
Long-term debt
3,107,099
3,139,301
Total non-current liabilities
14,327,276
8,825,367
Total liabilities
18,524,387
20,114,193
Shareholders' deficiency
Common shares
34,296,403
7,598,670
Preferred shares
-
12,748,100
Contributed surplus
5,290,939
3,753,211
Warrants
571,555
175,095
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(349,972)
(159,512)
Deficit
(44,517,361)
(32,282,011)
Total shareholders' deficiency
(4,708,436)
(8,166,447)
Total liabilities and shareholders' deficiency
13,815,951
11,947,746
Metamaterial Inc. (formerly Continental Precious Minerals Inc.)
Interim condensed consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss (unaudited)
[expressed in Canadian dollars]
Three months ended September 30
Nine months ended September 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
$
$
$
$
Product sales
-
627
2,615
11,315
Development revenue
263,014
215,873
1,147,702
664,078
Revenue, net
263,014
216,500
1,150,317
675,393
Cost of goods sold
1,240
245
4,201
4,268
Gross Profit
261,774
216,255
1,146,116
671,125
Expenses (income)
Salaries and benefits
487,491
719,602
2,601,077
2,203,035
Depreciation and amortization
786,736
838,360
2,508,636
2,312,811
Travel and entertainment
1,444
81,722
89,629
305,764
Other expenses
213,825
107,947
523,402
395,716
Listing expenses
-
-
3,370,249
-
Stock exchange fees
3,750
-
7,500
-
Rent and utilities
116,050
141,594
331,110
346,252
Interest and bank charges
350,815
141,339
785,228
336,207
Consulting
306,770
97,091
665,947
323,614
Investor related expense
42,752
-
111,579
-
Research and development
159,143
215,128
384,270
524,837
Professional fees
305,876
357,856
1,148,823
544,511
Non-cash interest accretion
151,466
121,416
435,594
152,306
Share-based compensation expense
538,806
676,460
1,492,637
1,319,362
Unrealized (gain) loss on FVTPL liabilities
603,054
145,977
(505,194)
381,998
Technology license fees
-
12,130
25,885
37,962
Realized foreign currency exchange loss (gain)
8,705
(4,605)
73,212
758
Interest income
(1,827)
(236)
(8,448)
(726)
Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
235,865
(95,741)
(214,181)
267,155
Government assistance
(147,069)
(45,671)
(297,539)
(767,280)
4,163,652
3,510,369
13,529,416
8,684,282
Net loss before tax
(3,901,878)
(3,294,114)
(12,383,300)
(8,013,157)
Income tax recovery
44,161
44,901
147,950
244,411
Net loss for the period
(3,857,717)
(3,249,213)
(12,235,350)
(7,768,746)
Other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:
Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment
243,637
(165,863)
(190,460)
(104,149)
Comprehensive loss for the period
(3,614,080)
(3,415,076)
(12,425,810)
(7,872,895)
Basic and diluted loss per share
(0.05)
(0.33)
(0.15)
(0.80)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
- basic and diluted
83,597,092
9,724,476
83,597,092
9,724,476
Metamaterial Inc. (formerly Continental Precious Minerals Inc.)
Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows (unaudited)
[expressed in Canadian dollars]
Nine months ended September 30
2020
2019
$
$
Operating activities
Net loss for the period
(12,235,350)
(7,768,746)
Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:
Government assistance
(154,582)
(767,280)
Deferred income tax recovery
(147,950)
(244,410)
Depreciation and amortization
2,508,636
2,359,308
Non-cash interest accretion
435,594
152,306
Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
(340,771)
267,155
Interest expense
392,936
186,813
Share-based payment expense
-
25,000
Listing expenses
3,370,249
-
Unrealized loss on FVTPL liabilities
(505,194)
381,998
Change in deferred revenue
(482,317)
(669,533)
Share-based compensation expense
1,578,114
1,319,362
Net change in non-cash working capital items
(1,832,955)
408,028
Cash used in operating activities
(7,413,590)
(4,349,999)
Investing activities
Additions to intangible assets
(124,519)
(128,622)
Additions to property and equipment
(1,106,870)
(767,149)
Reverse takeover, net cash
4,174,979
-
Cash used in investing activities
2,943,590
(895,771)
Financing activities
Proceeds from long-term debt
50,784
1,129,860
Repayment of long-term debt
(262,258)
(53,568)
Proceeds from unsecured convertible promissory notes
666,950
3,185,760
Proceeds from funding obligation
-
325,000
Proceeds from units, net
814,270
470,083
Proceeds from unsecured convertible debentures
950,000
-
Proceeds from secured convertible debentures
5,000,000
-
Payment of lease liabilities
(69,526)
(54,526)
Cash provided by financing activities
7,150,220
5,002,609
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
2,680,220
(243,161)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
528,691
850,623
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
3,208,911
607,462
Supplemental cash flow information
Interest on debt paid
252,987
15,609
