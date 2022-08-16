Metarock Group (ASX:MYE) shareholders have endured a 44% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

Metarock Group Limited (ASX:MYE) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 29% in the last month. But that cannot eclipse the less-than-impressive returns over the last three years. In fact, the share price is down 52% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Metarock Group only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last three years, Metarock Group saw its revenue grow by 7.4% per year, compound. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. It's likely this weak growth has contributed to an annualised return of 15% for the last three years. When a stock falls hard like this, some investors like to add the company to a watchlist (in case the business recovers, longer term). After all, growing a business isn't easy, and the process will not always be smooth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Metarock Group stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Metarock Group's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for Metarock Group shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 44%, over the last 3 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Metarock Group shareholders are down 47% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 3.0%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 3% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 6 warning signs with Metarock Group (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

