Meta's Threads due on desktop in 'next few days'

Sheri Walsh
·2 min read
0
UPI
Threads, Meta’s newest social media app, will arrive on the web and desktop computers this week. Image courtesy of Meta

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Threads, Meta's newest social media app, will arrive on the web and desktop computers this week following a significant drop in usage since last month's launch.

Meta's chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg announced the update Tuesday in a post on Threads.

"Actual footage of me building Threads for web. Rolling out over the next few days," Zuckerberg wrote in the caption.

The update is one of the most requested by users since Threads launched its mobile app in early July to compete with X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Threads' launch came just days after X owner Elon Musk limited the number of posts that users can read. It also follows backlash from users and advertisers over Musk's staff cuts at the social media company.

Threads, which is an extension of Instagram, had more than 100 million sign-ups in its first week. Much like X, users can post entries in addition to replying, liking and sharing texts.

"We saw unprecedented growth out of the gate and more importantly we're seeing more people coming back daily than I'd expected," Zuckerberg said last month during Meta's earnings call.

"And now, we're focused on retention and improving the basics. And then after that, we'll focus on growing the community to the scale we think is possible," Zuckerberg added.

Despite Threads' strong start, Meta is hoping to regain the platform's early traction as daily active user count dropped 82% to around 8 million users in three weeks, according to market research firm Sensor Tower.

"Threads is beginning to roll out a new logged-in web experience that lets you post, view your feed and interact with posts from your desktop," Meta said in a statement Tuesday.

"The Threads team is working hard to bring this experience to parity with mobile and will be adding more functionality to the web experience in the coming weeks."

Recommended Stories

  • It's official: Threads launches its highly anticipated web app

    Starting today, Instagram Threads will begin the rollout of one of its most-requested features: the ability to use the service via the web, while logged in. At launch, Threads users will be able to post, view their feed and interact with posts from the desktop, the company says, but the experience won't be in complete parity with the Threads mobile app just yet. For instance, web users won't be able to do certain things like edit their profile or send a thread over to Instagram DMs (direct messages).

  • Threads is getting a web version and a search function 'in the next few weeks'

    Threads users will soon get one of the most requested features for the text-based social network: A web version.

  • Aiming to boost retention, Threads now hooks into Instagram DMs

    Despite declines in user retention numbers following its buzzy, record-breaking launch, Instagram's Twitter (er, X) competitor Threads continues to ship new features. The company today announced a handful of updates to its new app, including one that could hook Instagram users into returning to the Threads app. The addition is part of Meta's larger strategy to build retention "hooks" for Threads after it saw half of its 100 million-plus users drop off the app in the weeks following its launch.

  • Is decentralization the future of social media?

    Meta’s adoption of ActivityPub could expose a lot more people to the power, and perils, of decentralized social networks.

  • Threads adds a chronological feed as Twitter burns to the ground

    Threads is about to get vastly more useful as Meta has started rolling out the option to see a chronological feed of posts from the people you follow. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg noted that the app now includes translations as well.

  • Looks like the Zuck vs Musk fight isn't happening

    In sad news for fans of billionaires beating the paste out of one another, it looks like the Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk cage match isn’t happening, according to exclusive audio heard by ‘Reuters.’ In the audio recording, the surprisingly buff and metaverse-obsessed Zuckerberg told Meta employees that he’s “not sure if it’s going to come together.”

  • Meta reports 11% revenue growth, but the metaverse still suffers

    Meta had one of its best quarters since before it changed its name from Facebook. The company reported 11% year-over-year revenue growth, which is a sigh of relief for investors, because this time last year, Mark Zuckerberg's company posted its first-ever quarterly revenue decline. Meta's stock price reflects this -- while the stock took a nose dive through 2022, it's now climbing back up again, trading at around $298 per share after markets closed today.

  • TikTok is adding support for text posts

    As Twitter shoots itself in the foot with a rebrand this morning, TikTok has announced that it's rolling out support for text posts. Although TikTok started off as a platform for short-form video, it later added support for images in an attempt to take on Instagram. It's now adding text posts, likely to take on Twitter (now X) and Meta's Threads, as users look for a new place to post text-based content.

  • Amazon, Meta and others face scrutiny for allowing sellers to list recalled products

    Amazon, Meta and others are facing House scrutiny over claims they allow sales of recalled products.

  • Aces’ A’ja Wilson drops 53 points in win over Dream to match WNBA single-game scoring record

    A’ja Wilson recorded only the third 50-point outing in WNBA history on Tuesday night.

  • India's Kombai raises $4.5M to simplify UI coding with AI

    Kombai, a startup that aims to help front-end developers easily convert UI designs to code using AI, has emerged from stealth and announced a $4.5 million in a seed funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners and Foundation Capital. In response to rapid hardware advancements, software evolution has underscored a pressing need for superior user interfaces. Both emerging startups and leading tech firms are keen to develop distinguishing user interfaces.

  • MrBeast's Olympics video is a geopolitical nightmare

    MrBeast stumbled into the heated discourse of global affairs in his latest stunt. The billionaire creator inadvertently stoked generations of geopolitical tension in his latest YouTube video, in which participants from "every country on Earth" competed in "Squid Game"-like elimination challenges for a chance to win $250,000. "Behind me is one person from every country on Earth," MrBeast said in the video posted on Saturday.

  • Twitch starts testing a TikTok-like clips feed to boost discovery

    Twitch's previously announced Discovery Feed is now out in the wild as a live test following the feature's announcement back in July. The new feed will surface short clips from streams in a TikTok-like area within the Twitch app, giving offline creators a way to connect with new viewers without staying live for hours on end. The company says it will use the test period to train its algorithm and collect user feedback before a full release of Discovery Feed this fall.

  • Meta confirms AI 'off-switch' incoming to Facebook, Instagram in Europe

    Meta has confirmed that non-personalized content feeds are incoming on Facebook and Instagram in the European Union ahead of the August 25 deadline for compliance with the bloc's rebooted digital rulebook, the Digital Services Act (DSA). Meta's move follows a similar announcement by TikTok earlier this month. The DSA requires larger platforms and search engines (so-called VLOPs and VLOSE) to provide users in the region with the ability to switch off AI-driven "personalization" -- a feature which selects and displays content based on tracking and profiling individual users.

  • Meta releases an AI model that can transcribe and translate close to 100 languages

    In its quest to develop AI that can understand a range of different dialects, Meta has created an AI model, SeamlessM4T, that can translate and transcribe close to 100 languages across text and speech. Available in open source along with SeamlessAlign, a new translation dataset, Meta claims that SeamlessM4T represents a "significant breakthrough" in the field of AI-powered speech-to-speech and speech-to-text. "Our single model provides on-demand translations that enable people who speak different languages to communicate more effectively," Meta writes in a blog post shared with TechCrunch.

  • After seeing record traffic, Bluesky adds rate limits to improve network stability

    Twitter/X rival Bluesky announced it will impose rate limits to improve its network stability and security, but assured users their posting experience would not be impacted. The move comes shortly after Bluesky saw a record high in traffic, thanks to X owner Elon Musk's announcement that the company formerly known as Twitter would be doing away with the "block" function, which sent users once again looking for a Twitter alternative. The issues were resolved later that day and Bluesky welcomed the new users by announcing it had set a new traffic record.

  • Facebook and Instagram will offer chronological Stories and Reels to comply with EU law

    Meta will soon offer Stories and Reels in chronological order, among other changes, to comply with the European's Digital Services Act.

  • Rank-and-file UPS workers say 'yes' to new labor deal

    The five-year agreement negotiated in July averted the potential for the largest single strike against a company in US history.

  • ‘Hyper Light Breaker’ early access pushed back to early 2024

    Hyper Light Breaker, the action rogue-lite previously scheduled to enter Steam Early Access this fall, has been delayed a second time. The launch window for the spiritual successor to 2016’s Hyper Light Drifter is now rescheduled for early 2024.

  • 'Red, White & Royal Blue' gay sex scenes have people asking questions. We have answers.

    A new gay rom-com is educating straight people about gay sex.