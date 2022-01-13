The metaverse
Online platforms that are precursors of the metaverse vision for the internet's future are already serving as workrooms to develop products destined for real-life sale. VIDEOGRAPHIC
Online platforms that are precursors of the metaverse vision for the internet's future are already serving as workrooms to develop products destined for real-life sale. VIDEOGRAPHIC
"You should be ashamed of yourself," 31st District Judge Alexis G. Krot told the man. "If I could give you jail time on this, I would."
A Georgia sheriff’s deputy in middle Georgia has been “suspended without pay pending termination” after allegedly calling murder victim Ahmaud Arbery a “criminal” on social […]
Shortly before the New York Giants fired head coach Joe Judge, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers took aim at him over play-calling.
"If I would have known he was going to murder her, I would have taken vacation to follow them, because I care about people," Officer Eric Pratt said.
A woman claimed on Instagram that she found $300,000 in a duffel bag Nelly lost—and that she was only given $100 when she returned it. Nelly has now responded.
Two Crimson Tide coaches are accepting promotions at there big-time programs.
WGEMAn Illinois judge had a shocking outburst in court Wednesday, kicking a prosecutor out with minimal explanation as outrage grows over the judge’s decision to reverse his own ruling on a teen accused of rape.“Mr. Jones, get out,” Adams County Judge Robert Adrian fumed as he ordered Josh Jones of the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office to leave the courtroom. The Muddy River News, whose journalist was in court, reported that Jones was set to appear in an unrelated case but had apparently “l
Scott Olson/GettyDonald Trump abruptly ended an interview with NPR on Tuesday after he was repeatedly called out on his baseless claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.A video of the interview, published Wednesday morning, shows Trump becoming increasingly irritated as NPR’s Steve Inskeep asks him why he’s still pushing debunked conspiracy theories about his 2020 defeat.After Inskeep told the ex-president that his fraud claims have repeatedly been proven false, the reporter a
The Alabama coach's Crimson Tide lost to Georgia in the national championship game.
This test, that can be sold under a few different names, has a “high risk of false results,” according to the Food and Drug Administration.
It looks like another storm, on Friday, will mostly miss this region.
Klay Thompson had a very Klay-like reaction to not getting the ball on an open-look in transition.
"It’s the most expensive ride you will ever take and it can ruin people financially for years."View Entire Post ›
Momoa and Bonet announced their separation in a joint statement on Instagram Wednesday
Featuring some hated and beloved celebs.View Entire Post ›
Goldie Hawn, 76, flashes her killer arms as she cuddles with her puppy in a new Instagram photo. Exercising daily—even if it's just 15 minutes—keeps her fit.
...and that's saying something.
The comedian loves to celebrate life in very unique environments. But mainly naked on a snow mountain.
"Bob's effusive and repeated expression of love is the greatest gift that he left people," said John Mayer
He’s headed to another Power Five school.