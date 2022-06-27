Metaverse features expected in HTC’s new phone

HTC is expected to launch a new mobile phone with metaverse features on Tuesday, as the virtual reality (VR) gear and smartphone maker continues its Web3 expansion.

In a tweet earlier in June, HTC’s VR and metaverse arm Viverse teased a phone-shaped graphic without disclosing additional details or specifications.

HTC hasn’t responded to Forkast’s request for comment by press time.

The Taiwanese consumer electronics firm has shifted its focus to VR gear production, with its latest phone release dating back to January 2021.

Chaoying Huang, HTC’s general manager for APAC, said in March that the company intends to roll out a metaverse-related phone in 2022, clarifying HTC was not ditching the smartphone business, Taiwanese tech media Business Next reported.

In 2017, Google bought a US$1.1 billion slice of HTC’s smartphone hardware business.

HTC is among the early phone makers to experiment with blockchain technology.

