The Metaverse Opportunity for Artists

Leah Callon-Butler
·6 min read

When the digital artist known as Beeple sold his Everydays piece for $69.3 million in March 2021, the discussion around non-fungible token (NFT) art was catapulted from relative obscurity into the mainstream.

By the end of the year, total sales of digital art minted on Ethereum had swelled to exceed more than $41 billion, according to a report by Chainalysis. Had the value of digital collectibles minted on other blockchains been included in that figure, the total value of the NFT art market may have equaled the traditional art sector which raked in around $50 billion in the same year.

The boom has benefited artists all around the world, allowing them to access lucrative new opportunities via a distributed global audience, while bypassing the traditional gatekeepers of the commercial art world to build a direct relationship with their collectors instead. Additionally, the ability to mint their creations as NFTs has provided unprecedented digital property rights to artists, with blockchain-enabled smart contracts enabling them to collect a pre-programmed and automated royalty on all future sales of their work via secondary markets.

Crypto State by CoinDesk, our virtual community event tour, stops in Southeast Asia on Feb. 24. The discussion will explore the metaverse and its implications. The tour is in partnership with Luno, like CoinDesk owned by Digital Currency Group. Register for "Metaverse: Gimmick or Distributed Innovation?" here.

NFTs have delivered huge benefits to creators, but there is a hurdle to get in. It can be particularly difficult in countries like Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam, where the value of local currencies pale against the dollar, and the cost of an Ethereum transaction is sometimes on par with the monthly average wage. The gas fees required to get started are simply unaffordable for many creators.

Enter the First Mint Fund, which has a mission to help aspiring artists from and currently living in Southeast Asia to mint their first NFT by providing them with ETH to cover the gas fees. The idea is that once the artist has been able to sell and collect revenue from that first NFT, they will be able to reinvest their earnings to cover future transaction fees and ultimately progress toward earning a sustainable living through their art.

Read more: A Crypto Guide to the Metaverse

Launched in March 2021, the fund was initially only for Filipino artists. But with the goal to make the space more inclusive, soon the initiative was extended to include creators of all types – artists, graphic designers, illustrators, animators, motion designers, musicians and more. It was also extended to the furthest corners of Southeast Asia including Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

Established by prominent NFT art collectors, Gabby Dizon and Colin Goltra, the two initially seeded $2,000 to the First Mint Fund through Narra Gallery, an NFT art gallery in Decentraland, which the duo also co-founded together. Dizon is the co-founder of decentralized gaming guild Yield Guild Games (YGG), and Goltra is the former director of growth at Binance Southeast Asia and current chief operating officer of YGG. To date, the First Mint Fund has raised 15.065 ETH and funded the gas fees to launch a total of 95 artists from the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

Read more: CoinGecko's Bobby Ong on the Metaverse

One notable contributor to the fund was the Filipino-American rapper, Allan Pineda Lindo, better known as apl.de.ap of the Black Eyed Peas, who donated a portion of the proceeds from his first NFT drop. Apart from Lindo, most benefactors have been anonymous.

AJ Dimarucot, who manages the First Mint Fund in a volunteer capacity, shared his thoughts on this project and the NFT scene in Southeast Asia.

Where do you see most of the funding applications coming from?

There’s no formal call out for artists, but we get several applications per week. In the early months, we saw a stream of artists from Indonesia and Singapore apply. Late last year and this year, we’ve seen a deluge of applications from people here in the Philippines.

Read more: How Brands Can Co-Create in a Metaverse

The artists come from non-traditional and non-established backgrounds, and the NFT scene has embraced them. The scene here is widely inclusive, where you can find a child, an elderly man as well as female artists that have immediately made a mark in the space.

Can you share a few examples of artists have you funded?

SeviLovesArt is a 9-year-old boy with autism from the Philippines who is doing amazing work with his paintings. He began painting at age five when he commenced art therapy. There’s also Diela from Indonesia, who has established herself on OpenSea. Then there’s Rociel from Malaysia who is now building her PFP collection with other Southeast Asian artists.

What opportunities can the metaverse offer to creators in Southeast Asia that they may not have otherwise had access to?

I’ve been an advocate for online work since 2008, and the metaverse has just added an exponential layer on top of that. It feels like the early days of the internet when people were jumping to work in dot-com projects; there are a lot of people being hired here to work on building metaverse games. And that’s just one aspect, staying independent and building your own NFT project is something where people are finding success too.

Read more: Into the Metaverse With CyBall’s Tin Tran

There are no boundaries in the metaverse, so there’s so much space to carve your own niche. We now have metaverse Filipino workers instead of Overseas Filipino Workers. The opportunities are abundant, not only in the Philippines but the whole region. Beyond high gas fees, what other adoption challenges do creators in Southeast Asia face when getting started with NFTs and beginning to navigate the crypto space? Our experience is that they have issues using MetaMask for the first time and using that as a single login for multiple websites. It’s the concept of decentralization and permissionless access that sort of throws them off initially. There’s also the issue of using off-ramp services to convert NFT earnings back into fiat.

I used to help artists in the beginning by teaching them how to open a MetaMask account and copying their addresses, and also actually minting them on OpenSea or Foundation, which are the two sites we commonly use. Lately, it's been better when the artists already have a MetaMask address and a collection uploaded on OpenSea. And all we have to do is check the current gas fee and send that amount to them.

Beyond supporting artists for their first mint, what else is in store for First Mint Fund? We’ve started to do First Mint Fund “minting parties” to onboard artists simultaneously. For the minting party, after they've already created their MetaMask addresses, we let the artists share their screens and we go through the process together. We just finished our first party via CryptoARTPH’s Discord, where we donated nearly 1 ETH to help 13 artists mint their first NFT. This will be the first of many more to come.

(Kevin Ross)
(Kevin Ross)


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hollywood Unlocked blog founder Jason Lee stands by Queen death story

    Outlet’s founder had previously insisted ‘we don’t post lies’

  • Republican Candidates Split Over Ukraine-Russia Crisis

    You won’t find a clearer distillation of the Republican Party’s divide on foreign policy than the sparring that broke out this weekend in Ohio over Ukraine. It’s a skirmish that pits Trump-style, “America First” isolationists against more traditional hawkish Republicans. And while strategists in both parties say voters are much more concerned about pocketbook issues like inflation than they are about national security, the contrasting messages reflect a Republican Party that remains deeply torn

  • 92% of families said Child Tax Credit payments bolstered family finances, survey finds

    The expanded Child Tax Credit helped millions of families build financial security last year. Just two months after its expiration, some households are facing challenges affording basic needs.

  • Father is trying to have moment his daughter was shot dead turned into an NFT

    ‘For victims of horrific images being distributed on the Internet generally, unfortunately and inappropriately copyright does end up being an effective tool’

  • '16 and Pregnant' alum Jordan Cashmyer's cause of death was fentanyl, cocaine intoxication

    Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared as a teenager on MTV's reality show "16 and Pregnant" in 2014, died last month of fentanyl and cocaine intoxication.

  • Haaland: 16 tribal water settlements will get $1.7 billion

    The Biden administration will use $1.7 billion from the recently enacted federal infrastructure bill to fund 16 tribal water rights settlements, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Tuesday. The money will ensure that tribes get access to water they've been promised but have been unable to use because of a lack of funding for infrastructure to store and move it. “I am grateful that tribes, some of whom have been waiting for this funding for decades, are finally getting the resources they are owed,” Haaland said in a statement during a trip to Arizona, where she announced the funding.

  • New Zealand Protest, an Echo of Canada's, Digs In and Turns Ugly

    WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The anti-government protests that jolted Canada have been quashed. But 9,000 miles away, in the capital of another Western democracy largely unaccustomed to violent tears in the social fabric, an occupation on the grounds of Parliament has entrenched itself and turned increasingly ominous. Hundreds of demonstrators opposed to New Zealand’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate are in their third week of encampment in Wellington, erecting tents, illegally parking vehicles and establi

  • Biden is worried about Putin’s war on … American drivers

    Biden is preparing Americans for higher energy prices and other collateral damage from the west's confrontation with Russia over Ukraine. Don't expect Americans to like it.

  • Donald Trump's DNA, not deposition sought in defamation suit

    A lawyer for a woman who accused former President Donald Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s and then filed a defamation lawsuit against him said Tuesday she will not seek to depose Trump prior to trial because it would cause unnecessary delay, but added that a DNA sample was still being sought. Attorney Roberta Kaplan first made the revelation in Manhattan federal court during a pretrial hearing before explaining the decision to reporters outside the court as her client, E. Jean Carroll, stood by her side. A deposition, Kaplan said, would “inevitably result in an inordinate amount of delay.”

  • Knicks' Mitchell Robinson asks for help to find his missing father: 'Come home, Pops'

    Mitchell Robinson's father has been missing since Feb. 11.

  • Dave Grohl details hearing loss after decades onstage: 'I'm f***ing deaf'

    The Foo Fighters rocker says his ears are still tuned to "certain frequencies."

  • New sanctions target Putin's inner circle and Russia's elite

    Members of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle are among the targets of sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union in response to his aggression in Ukraine.

  • UConn coach Dan Hurley ejected after pumping up crowd during matchup against No. 8 Villanova

    Dan Hurley picked up his second technical foul after turning to pump up the UConn crowd on Tuesday night.

  • Archaeologists find 9,000-year-old shrine in Jordan desert

    A team of Jordanian and French archaeologists said Tuesday that it had found a roughly 9,000-year-old shrine at a remote Neolithic site in Jordan’s eastern desert. The ritual complex was found in a Neolithic campsite near large structures known as “desert kites," or mass traps that are believed to have been used to corral wild gazelles for slaughter. Within the shrine were two carved standing stones bearing anthropomorphic figures, one accompanied by a representation of the “desert kite,” as well as an altar, hearth, marine shells and miniature model of the gazelle trap.

  • Sam Hunt's Pregnant Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Withdrew Divorce Complaint Hours After Filing

    The country singer's wife filed for divorce on Friday, alleging that he cheated on her

  • Here's Why Everyone's Mad at Rosie O'Donnell Right Now

    Rosie O'Donnell is issuing some apologies, and not all of them have been well-received. On Sunday, the TV host posted a TikTok video in which she told a story about running into actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas at a restaurant and going over to say hello. But, while she knows who Jonas is, she didn't know that his wife is an actor. Instead, because of her name, O'Donnell assumed that she was the daughter of writer Deepak Chopra. As O'Donnell tells it, this led to an uncomfortable mome

  • For low-income parents, no day care often means no pay

    It's become a familiar routine: Her daughter's day care is closed, so Hannah Watland is home without pay. In the meantime, her expenses pile up. She owes $500 in rent and $600 a month for day care, whether it's open or not. Her bank account is down to $20.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "We've just barely been scraping by," said Watland, who makes $14 an hour at her retail job in Rapid City, S.D. "Every day we don't w

  • Vaccine protection was much weaker against omicron, data shows

    While coronavirus shots still provided protection during the omicron wave, the shield of coverage they offered was weaker than during other surges, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The change resulted in much higher rates of infection, hospitalization and death for fully vaccinated adults and even for people who had received boosters. The decline in protection continued a pattern driven by coronavirus vaccines' reduced effectiveness over time, combined w

  • Mom pays teen son $1,800 to stay off social media until his 18th birthday

    Lorna Klefsass saw how much her teenage daughter struggled with social media, so when her younger son turned 12, she decided to make him an offer: stay off

  • If You Shop at Walmart, Watch Out for These Deceptive New "Deals"

    For most shoppers, the convenience of Walmart is enough of a draw to keep them coming back. The retailer's vast inventory makes it easy to get everything from groceries to gardening equipment in one location, usually open at the hours you need them most. But the store's low prices have also made them the popular shopping destination they are today, generally beating out competitors even without a discount or a sale. However, you may want to be on the lookout for an increase in some deceptive "de