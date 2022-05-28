Metaverse Real Estate Sells For A Record $5,000,000 inside TCG World

TCG World recently announced an exciting new strategic partnership with Curzio Research Inc who have acquired 19 commercial real estate properties inside TCG World Metaverse for $5,000,000. The acquisition will mark one of the largest real estate purchases to date for virtual property inside the metaverse. Curzio Research plans on building its headquarters in the Asia region of TCG World, near WallStreetBets. This is where Curzio VIP members can meet with other investors, attend live events, educational seminars and conferences, listen to exclusive Wall Street Unplugged podcasts, and build an investment community.

Curzio Research, Inc. is a financial publishing company specializing in independent investment research and analysis. Curzio Research will initiate a capital raise of up to $4,000,000, which will be used to fund a portion of this TCG real estate acquisition and for general corporate purposes. This may include, but not be limited to, capital expenditures, acquisitions, infrastructure and personnel, development of products and services, and legal and accounting expenses.

“The metaverse is what the internet was supposed to be,” says Curzio Research founder, Frank Curzio. “A decentralized, permissionless place where individuals have the freedom to create and own their digital content.

“When researching the options, TCG World had all the elements — gamification, entertainment, social, and commerce — to create a true open metaverse. And its low fee structure incentivizes innovation for users and developers. We’re happy to be part of this pro-growth model in an industry that has incredible upside potential.”

The Curzio Research headquarters is expected to be completed before the TCG World official launch, or before September 2022. For additional information on this deal, visit www.curzioresearch.com

TCG World, is one of the largest open world metaverse projects currently in development on the blockchain and has recently started to roll out Alpha access to some of their users and investors. Everything inside TCG World is owned as an NFT – virtual land, cars, pets and even player avatars.

TCG World will be co-hosting The Metaverse Expo 2022, a 3 day event held at the Las Vegas Convention Center on 8th – 10th July 2022. The event will bring over 6000 visitors from around the world and will cover topics within the Metaverse, NFT, Gaming and Blockchain space.

These include:

• Introduction to Blockchain • Introduction to Cryptocurrencies and Digital Assets • Artificial Intelligence • Introduction to the Metaverse • Metaverse Architecture • Digital Fashion and Technology • Business and Web3 Economics • Metaverse Entrepreneurship • Decentralized Finance • eSports and Blockchain Gaming • Understanding the power of the Metaverse • Reinventing Education in the Metaverse • Metaverse applications powered by blockchain

Tickets for The Metaverse Expo 22 are on sale now and can be purchased through their official website.

What is TCG World?

TCG World is an online open world virtual gaming experience where players can earn TCG Coin 2.0, gather NFT collectibles, own virtual real estate, create, explore the game world, control their own online businesses, or just have fun. TCG World introduces a new approach to NFTs making it more than just a piece of art — now players can take their NFTs into the gaming world and play. Everything a player owns in the metaverse is an NFT — real estate, vehicles, pets, trophies and even player avatars.