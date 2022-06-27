Is Metcash Limited's (ASX:MTS) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Metcash's (ASX:MTS) stock is up by a considerable 9.7% over the past week. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Metcash's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

Check out our latest analysis for Metcash

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Metcash is:

23% = AU$247m ÷ AU$1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.23 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Metcash's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Metcash has a significantly high ROE. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 23%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the impressive five year 29% net income growth seen by Metcash was probably achieved as a result of the high ROE.

As a next step, we compared Metcash's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 0.8%.

Story continues

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for MTS? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Metcash Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Metcash has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 67%, meaning the company only retains 33% of its income. This implies that the company has been able to achieve high earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Moreover, Metcash is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 70%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Metcash's future ROE will be 21% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Metcash's performance has been quite good. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.