Metcash's (ASX:MTS) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 10th of August to AU$0.11. This makes the dividend yield 5.1%, which is above the industry average.

Metcash's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Metcash's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 68% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 12.7%. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 90% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was AU$0.27 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was AU$0.22. This works out to be a decline of approximately 2.0% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

We Could See Metcash's Dividend Growing

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see Metcash has been growing its earnings per share at 7.2% a year over the past five years. Recently, the company has been able to grow earnings at a decent rate, but with the payout ratio on the higher end we don't think the dividend has many prospects for growth.

Our Thoughts On Metcash's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Metcash's payments are rock solid. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Metcash that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

