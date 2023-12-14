There was a meteor shower that could be seen from Akron last night. You might be able to see it this morning, too

This photo taken in December 2018 with a long time exposure shows a meteor streaking through the night sky over Myanmar during the Geminid meteor shower.

Sky watchers were in for a treat this week as the annual Geminids meteor shower returned to its peak.

The Geminids are among the best known of the annual meteor showers due to its reliability and the chance of seeing a high rate of meteors streaking across the sky as they burn up in the atmosphere. They were expected to peak Wednesday night through Thursday morning, according to NASA.

Here's what to know about the meteors:

When can I see the Geminids in Ohio?

You may have already missed the ones from last night. The peak of the showers was set to begin around 9 or 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to NASA, making the Geminids a good opportunity for younger stargazers to get a look at them before bed.

At its peak Thursday morning — you can expect up to 120 meteors per hour in good conditions — that's as many as two a minute. According to EarthSky, the early birds can expect the peak around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, just before sunrise.

What's the best way to see the Geminids in Ohio?

Step one will be to locate a place with a dark sky, preferably a place without any interfering light. You will also want to try and locate the Gemini constellation, where the meteors "radiate" from, according to NASA.

Stargazing in Ohio: What is a dark sky place? Here's where to find the best spots in the state

After spending some time in the dark, your eyes will adjust to the darkness and you will be able to more easily see the shower.

What will the weather in Ohio be like Wednesday and Thursday?

The National Weather Service is forecasting clear skies across most of Ohio on Wednesday evening and into Thursday, increasing chances of successfully seeing the shower.

Additionally, the new moon is on Tuesday, meaning there will be very little moonlight to impede in shower watching on Wednesday and Thursday.

What causes the Geminids?

Meteors are bits of asteroids and comets that enter Earth's atmosphere and burn up as they enter. The Geminids shower first appeared in the mid-1800s, but have only grown more prominent and intense since.

The Geminids come from the asteroid 3200 Phaethon (or it is possibly a "rock comet"), according to NASA. Due to the mineral composition of the meteors, they often emit a streak that appears yellow or green.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Meteor shower tonight Akron, Ohio: Happened Wednesday night