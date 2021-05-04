A meteor shower will light up the night sky this week

Sophie Lewis
·2 min read

Skywatchers can expect an exciting few nights when the Eta Aquarids meteor shower peaks this week. The meteor shower is expected to begin Tuesday and last until Thursday, with the most meteors being visible Wednesday before dawn, according to EarthSky.org.

The best viewing location will be in the southern hemisphere — and all you need to do is look up.

What are the Eta Aquarids?

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower peaks each year during early May as Earth passes through the debris trail from Halley's Comet (1P/Halley). The Orionids meteor shower in October also originates from this comet.

The famous Halley's Comet is visible from Earth about every 76 years. It was last seen in 1986 and won't be visible again until 2061.

Each year, when Earth collides with the comet's orbit, vaporizing debris comes flying into our atmosphere at a whopping 148,000 miles per hour, according to NASA, making the meteors well known for their speed. Fast meteors tend to leave glowing dust "trains" behind them, producing magnificent "shooting stars."

Under normal conditions, the annual meteor shower typically produces about 30 meteors per hour. It's named for its radiant, or direction of origin, which appears to come from the constellation Aquarius.

The Eta Aquarids are one of the best meteor showers of the year for people in the Southern Hemisphere, because Aquarius is higher in the sky there — but it's visible in the northern hemisphere, too.

An image of an Eta Aquarid meteor from the NASA All Sky Fireball Network station in Tullahoma, Tennessee, in May 2013. / Credit: NASA
An image of an Eta Aquarid meteor from the NASA All Sky Fireball Network station in Tullahoma, Tennessee, in May 2013. / Credit: NASA

When and where to watch the Eta Aquarids

The shower is visible in both hemispheres, with the best viewing occurring just before dawn on Wednesday. Locating the radiant point is not necessary for viewing — all you need to do is look up.

Viewing in the southern hemisphere is preferable, but not necessary. From the northern hemisphere, the shooting stars often appear as "earth grazers": Long meteors that appear to skim the surface of the Earth near the horizon.

To view any meteor shower, it's advised to escape harsh city lights and find an open area. Lie flat on your back with your feet facing east and look up, allowing about 30 minutes in the dark for your eyes to adjust.

Be patient, and don't forget a blanket!

Verizon to sell Yahoo and AOL to private equity firm for $5 billion

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine on the U.S.-Russia relationship

How to avoid parental burnout as pandemic lingers

Recommended Stories

  • Three-flippered sea turtle swims home into ocean after months of rehabilitation

    Sparb, a 125-pound sub-adult female loggerhead sea turtle, was released into the waters off the Florida Keys after months of treatment by caretakers at the Turtle Hospital.

  • How to Get the Biggest Benefits of Walking

    Getting exercise through walking is as easy as lacing up your sneakers and hitting the pavement or trail. Doing so is a safe way to get a workout without needing a gym, and it can boost your ment...

  • SpaceX Crew-1 mission broke a spacecraft longevity record

    SpaceX Crew-1 broke the record for the longest mission duration for a US spacecraft when the capsule returned to Earth.

  • 6 things you didn’t know you could cook on a BBQ

    BBQ season is finally upon us and frankly — and for Canadians who have dealt with a long, cold winter, it couldn’t come sooner.

  • ‘Aggressive’ coyote poses danger to hikers at Mississippi national park, officials say

    Visitors are urged to avoid the area.

  • 15 Recipes to Use Up Those Leftover Baked Potatoes in Your Fridge

    Maybe you overestimated how many potatoes you would need for last night’s epic baked ’tato bar dinner…and now you’re staring down a spud surplus in the...

  • Springer Dingers Sink Braves

    George Bissell recaps George Springer’s two-homer effort, Griffin Canning’s latest gem, Willie Calhoun’s emergence and more in Sunday’s Daily Dose. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

  • The 600 club: These electric vehicles are chasing Tesla Model 3 in bid to achieve lofty new range milestones

    Range anxiety no more—the Tesla Model 3 boasts a top range of 614 kilometers (382 miles) on a single charge. It’s not the only EV to join the 600 club.

  • Flu Deaths Dropped 97 Percent In 2020. That's Amazing News

    The United States had a banner year for kicking the flu out the door.

  • I went on a Walmart 'treasure hunt' to find hidden deals on clearance items - here's what I found

    Online communities dedicated to scouring Walmart for deals are growing in popularity. So I tried out the clearance "treasure hunt."

  • Astronauts have been enjoying a fresh supply of vegetables to keep them healthy in space. Two NASA scientists explain how the crop-growing experiments worked.

    Insider spoke to two NASA scientists who worked on the crop-production experiments to learn more about how they aim to keep crew members healthy.

  • Armored Mercedes-Benz S600 Heads to Auction

    Ordered by a Middle Eastern royal, this armored Mercedes S600 by Carat Duchatelet has covered very few miles in the past 25 years.

  • Prosecutors: Suspects tailed Lady Gaga's dog walker

    Three men drove around the Hollywood area in late February, on the prowl for expensive French bulldogs to steal, prosecutors said. The robbery would prompt headlines around the world — and motivate the owners of French bulldogs to be wary during walks — with few clues made public about the case or the circumstances surrounding the dogs' disappearance. The felony complaint, filed by prosecutors Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by The Associated Press on Monday, gives some new details about the attack and what preceded it.

  • Watch Eva Longoria Take on a Trampoline Workout While on a Boat

    Hopefully her cooldown includes a jump in the water?

  • Your First Tarot Card Reading of the Month Is Right Here

    Our resident tarot expert Kerry Ward breaks down what’s in the cards for you this week.

  • Lowry leads depleted Raptors past Lakers; LeBron exits early

    The Los Angeles Lakers were dealt another disappointing loss, this time by the short-handed Toronto Raptors. James left with 6:42 to play as the Raptors defeated the Lakers 121-114 on Sunday night. Los Angeles coach Frank Vogel said it was a precautionary move to pull James in his second game back after missing 20 because of a sprained right ankle.

  • Spring Snow Storm Turns Parts of Colorado Into a Winter Wonderland

    Parts of Colorado were covered in snow after a spring snowstorm swept through the region on Monday, May 3.Footage uploaded by Steve Collins shows a wintry forest scene just outside the town of Alma, with thick layers of white blanketing the area.The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northeast and north-central Colorado, warning of between two and five inches of snowfall. Credit: Steve Collins via Storyful

  • NYC to resume 24-hour subway service, businesses to fully reopen

    New York City will resume its 24-hour subway service on May 17, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday, along with fast-tracking the city's plans to fully reopen businesses.The big picture: The return is a key part of the tri-state area's efforts to increase economic activity and bring back crowds. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The state of play: Businesses like restaurants, offices, retail stores, theaters, museums, barbershops, amusement parks, and fitness centers in New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut will operate at full capacity, elected officials said. Businesses in New York must still keep CDC guidelines at the forefront, including 6-foot distancing, unless they require all individuals in their establishment to be vaccinated, Cuomo said at a press conference. "Life should be returning to normal. You’re vaccinated. And it’s an incentive to be vaccinated," he added.What they're saying: "COVID-19 is on the decline in New York City and across New York State, and as we shift our focus to rebuilding our economy, helping businesses and putting people back to work, it's time to bring the Subway back to full capacity," Cuomo said in a statement. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Beware: One woman already lost $2,000 to this new Amazon scam

    Amazon may have started as a humble online marketplace for books, but the company has since grown into an unrivaled economic and retail juggernaut. Amazon today is more popular than ever and recently reported that its revenue during the recent March quarter jumped to $108.52 billion, a 44% increase compared to the same quarter a year ago. With more people relying on Amazon than ever before, in part due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, scammers have increasingly started to impersonate Amazon security personnel amid efforts to swindle unsuspecting users out of their hard-earned money. In fact, a Florida woman named Linda Shepard was recently bilked out of $2,000 after scammers called her up and said that someone was attempting to gain access to her Amazon account. According to ABC Action News, a scammer told Shepard that hackers were trying to charge a $1,000 iPhone to her Amazon account and that they would help show her how to delete her credit cards. Before Shepard realized she'd been dealing with an Amazon imposter, the thief stole more than $2,000 from her checking account. “I was nauseous,” she said. “I thought I was going to throw up when it happened.” The type of scam Shepard fell for is called an imposter scam and it's sadly becoming all the more common. Other permutations of this type of scam involve scammers asking victims to supply credit card information and even username and passwords associated with sensitive accounts. In recent years, scammers have made a point to target elderly individuals who tend to lack the technical sophistication to realize that they're being conned. To this end, the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) went so far as to publish a few tips for people to keep in mind when an unsolicited phone call comes in: Beware of unsolicited phone calls claiming to be from Amazon alerting you of a “problem” with your account. Never provide these callers with account information or access to your computer, phone or tablet. Don’t click on links in text messages that claim to be from Amazon. Understand what emails and other contact from Amazon look like and when you might receive them. If an email looks suspicious don’t take the chance of clicking on a link or following its instructions. Protect your Amazon username and password. Do not provide this information to anyone who you do (not) know or trust. Change your password regularly. If you are ever in doubt about correspondence you receive from Amazon, login to your account at www.amazon.com to verify the legitimacy of the message. If you are attempting to contact customer support do not trust a simple internet search. Only use contact information found on the Amazon website. Be prepared to spot scammers using similar tactics posing as other common or essential businesses and delivery services like grocery stores, Wal-Mart, FedEx and UPS. Other Amazon scams we've seen in recent months involve fraudulent messages which claim that an item purchased online was unable to be delivered. From there, victims are instructed to click on a link and to re-enter their delivery information. However, upon doing so, a user's machine may be infected with malware or ransomware. With more people than ever relying upon Amazon and other online retailers for their day-to-day shopping needs, it's important to remain vigilant and suspicious of calls from people who claim to work for Amazon.

  • Three-Time Indy 500 Winner Bobby Unser Has Died

    The charismatic racer and broadcaster was 87.