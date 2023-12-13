Meteor shower, winter solstice events planned this weekend

Dec. 13—A number of night sky events are planned this month.

Geminid meteor shower

—When: 8-10 p.m. Thursday.

—Where: Roaring River Conservation Area, near Roaring River State Park, south of Cassville. To get to the conservation area from Roaring River State Park, follow Route F east toward Eagle Rock; the conservation area lot is on the right, just past the park boundaries.

—Details: Witness the Geminid meteor shower, one of the biggest meteor showers of the year. This year, there was a new moon Tuesday night, which means the skies will be extra dark for the Geminids' peak Thursday. Dress for the weather. There will be spotting scopes and warm beverages to enjoy. Seating is not provided in the parking lot, and restrooms are not available at the conservation area. Anyone wanting to sit down during the event should bring a lawn chair or blanket. The come-and-go-style event is free and open to the public, and registration is not required. In the event of heavy precipitation or thick cloud cover, the viewing will be canceled.

For more information about this event, call the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center at 417-847-3742.

Wonders of the Night Sky

—When: 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday.

—Where: George Washington Carver National Monument. The monument is at 5646 Carver Road, near Diamond.

—Details: This is a campfire/evening program that will cover celestial navigation, star stories and the effects of light pollution. It also will include an outdoor constellation tour. The event is free. Call the monument at 417-325-4151 for more information.

Winter solstice

—When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21.

—Where: Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area east of Rogers, Arkansas. Meet at the education pavilion near the visitor center.

—Details: Celebrate the longest night of the year and the return of longer days during this free program. There will be a bonfire where people can make s'mores, enjoy a hot beverage, hear about solstice traditions and how those were incorporated into Christmas, and share winter stories from different cultures. There also will be a short nature hike on the disabled-accessible Ozark Plateau Trail, which will be lit with luminaries. Be sure to bring a lawn chair.