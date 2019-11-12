Meteor streaks through the sky over St. Louis

A meteor lit up the sky over St. Louis, Missouri on Monday night, CBS affiliate KMOV reports. Hundreds of residents reported seeing a bright flash of light across at least two counties. Many also reported hearing a loud boom as the meteor streaked across the sky around 9 p.m. local time.

The sighting coincides with the height of the Northern Taurids meteor shower, which is known for its spectacular fireballs.

Check this out! At 8:51 pm we heard a loud boom then saw this on our ring video. Anyone else hear or see it?

Posted by Alyce Galletto Bava on Monday, November 11, 2019

The Taurids is produced by debris colliding with the atmosphere as the Earth drifts through remnants from the P1/Encke comet, according to CNET. This occurs annually during the last three months of the year.

The American Meteor Society said most sightings came from Missouri but it also received reports from witnesses in Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nevada, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. The group calculated based on those reports that the fireball was traveling from east to west and ended its flight somewhere near Wellsville, Missouri.

A number of home security cameras captured video of the fireball streaking through the sky.

Meteor flying overhead from east to west in O'Fallon, MO this evening just west of St. Louis. #stlwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/0IX2fppoEd

— Tom Stolze (@ofallonweather) November 12, 2019

The National Weather Service could not confirm if the meteor touched down or if it burned up in the atmosphere.

Typically there are none as the the meteor is largely incinerated by the atmosphere. They can however make it to the surface. Unknown at this time if it did or not. If it does make it to the surface, it depends on how large it is and what it hits to gauge impacts.

— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) November 12, 2019

Meteor streaks through sky over St. Louis

Supreme Court considers Trump's DACA rejection

How your paycheck may impact your heart health