A meteorite slammed into her house, barely missing grandmother's head while she slept

A Canadian woman was sleeping in her bed when she heard a loud noise and her dog barking. She looked up and saw a hole in her wall, and after looking around, found a strange gray object laying on her bed.

It turned out to be a meteorite.

Ruth Hamilton told the New York Times that the incident occurred in her home in Golden, British Columbia, around 162 miles west of Calgary, on Oct. 3. The meteorite, which weighed nearly 3 pounds and about the size of a large fist, just missed Hamilton's head while she slept.

"It just seems surreal," Hamilton told the outlet. "Then I’ll go in and look in the room and, yep, there’s still a hole in my ceiling. Yep, that happened."

Hamilton said she initially thought a tree had fallen into her home, only to realize none appeared to fall. After police responded to the scene, one officer suggested a blast from nearby construction work might have sent a rock through her house, only to confirm no blast was done that night.

The Vancouver Sun reported the nearby construction workers had seen a blast in the sky before the officer and Hamilton came to the conclusion the piece of rock may have come from space, which was confirmed when Hamilton reported the incident to researchers at the University of Western Ontario.

Typically known as shooting stars, meteoroids are "space rocks" and when they enter Earth's atmosphere, they become meteors, according to NASA. Sometimes, meteors are so bright they become fireballs, which can light up night skies.

Meteors will usually vaporize as they get closer toward the ground, but if some pieces do survive the fall, they become meteorites. On rare occasion, meteorites crash into homes, which Peter Brown, a professor at the University of Western Ontario, said is a 1 in 100 billion chance.

University researchers currently are examining the meteorite in hopes of learning more about space debris, but once they are complete, Hamilton said she plans on keeping it as a reminder of her luck.

"I’ve lived through this experience, and I never even got a scratch. So all I had to do is have a shower and wash the drywall dust away," she said. "My granddaughters can say that their grandmother just almost got killed in her bed by a meteorite."

