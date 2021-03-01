Meteorites may be just north of Cheltenham

Jonathan Amos - BBC Science Correspondent
·3 min read

The hunt is on for meteorite fragments that are likely to have fallen to Earth over England on Sunday night.

Many people across Northern Europe saw a fireball in the sky shortly before 22:00 GMT, and the streak of light was also caught on special cameras.

Scientists think some pieces will have survived the intense heat of atmospheric entry and hit the ground.

A computer model that analysed the camera data suggests the probable site of impact is just north of Cheltenham.

"We can track the fireball really well, but the 'black magic' starts when it goes dark - when the light goes out and it still has another 10-20km to reach the ground," explained Dr Ashley King from the UK Fireball Alliance (UKFAll) and London's Natural History Museum (NHM).

"Strong winds can blow the object off course of where you think it's going to land, and that's what we're working on now. But, yes, somewhere north of Cheltenham, out towards Stow-on-the-Wold," he told BBC News.

Likely fall zone
The camera data indicates a favourable fall zone

The fireball produced a sonic boom as it hurtled across the southern England sky. Eyewitness accounts describe the object breaking up into several defined streaks just before going dark.

Any fragments that made it to the ground will be small, smaller than an orange, say, and are likely to be dark and shiny.

Anyone who finds what they think might be a meteorite is asked to photograph it in situ, noting the GPS co-ordinates from a phone, if that's possible.

The object should then be bagged without direct handling. And the absolute no-no: do not put a magnet near the object. This could destroy important information needed to study the rock.

"We've learned over the years that most meteorites carry a kind of intrinsic magnetic record within them from when they were in space," said Dr King.

"We can actually study that and learn about where these things came from and how they formed. But if you put a magnet on the object, it's a little bit like wiping your credit card with a magnet. We lose all of that information."

28 Feb fireball
The object produced a sonic boom

Some of the trajectory work from the camera data has already suggested the meteoroid originated in the outer asteroid belt, which is between Mars and Jupiter.

"Most of the asteroids further away from the Sun tend to be these carbonaceous type that have got water and volatile materials in them but until we actually get our hands on some fragments, we can't say for certain."

Scientists from the UKFAll and meteorite experts from the universities of Glasgow and Manchester and the NHM are interested to hear from anyone who thinks they may have found something of interest.

Between 10 and 20 meteorites are estimated to fall to the ground in the UK each year, but it's rare that any fragments are actually picked up.

The last recovered fall was in 1991 - the so called Glatton Meteorite, because it fell in the village of Glatton near Peterborough.

Mr Arthur Pettifor was tending his onions in his garden when a 10cm rock fell into his hedge.

Arthur Pettifor
Mr Pettifor would show off the Glatton Meteorite at the village fete

Recommended Stories

  • Letter demands action over 'UK nature in freefall'

    Wildlife experts urge the prime minister to step up action on the loss of species in the UK.

  • Surreal Destinations You Wouldn’t Think Are in America

    Pictures just won’t do these places justice.From Popular Mechanics

  • 10 Low-Calorie Beers That Are High In Deliciousness

    Six-packs. For your six-pack. From Popular Mechanics

  • After losing launch competition, Blue Origin delays New Glenn rocket’s first flight until late 2022

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture says it’s targeting the fourth quarter of 2022 for the first flight of its orbital-class New Glenn rocket — which marks a major schedule shift. The company had previously planned to conduct its first New Glenn launch from Florida by the end of this year, although it was becoming increasingly clear that timeline wouldn’t hold. In a blog posting, Blue Origin said its team “has been in contact with all of our customers to ensure this baseline meets their launch needs.” Blue Origin noted that the updated timeline follows the U.S. Space… Read More

  • NASA backs concepts for deep-drilling Mars rover and interstellar-object probe

    The latest crop of NASA-backed concepts for far-out space exploration includes “borebots” that could drill as far as a mile beneath the Martian surface in search of liquid water, and a nuclear-powered spacecraft that could intercept interstellar objects as they zip through our solar system. Researchers in Washington state are behind both of those ideas. The borebots and the interstellar-object checker are among 16 proposals winning Phase I funding from the NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts program, or NIAC. For more than two decades, NIAC (which started out as the NASA Institute for Advanced Concepts) has backed early-stage projects that could… Read More

  • Whiskey’s Age Isn’t Everything, and Older Doesn't Mean Better

    Older doesn’t mean better.

  • Human genome sequencing rises to the next level of diversity and accuracy

    Twenty years after the first human genome sequence was published, an international research team has kicked the sequencing game to the next level with a set of 64 reference genomes that reflect much higher resolution and more genetic diversity. Since the Human Genome Project completed the first draft of its reference genome, decoding the human genetic code has been transformed from a multibillion-dollar endeavor into a relatively inexpensive commercial service. However, commercial whole-genome sequencing, or WGS, often misses out on crucial variations that can make all the difference when it comes to an individual’s health. “As a metric, 75% of… Read More

  • Humans Have Tried to Build a Real Flying Saucer Many Times, But Every Single One Failed

    Maybe aliens are just better engineers.

  • Paleontologists use fossilized teeth to flesh out ancient tale of earliest primates

    The shapes of fossilized teeth from 65.9 million-year-old, squirrel-like creatures suggest that the branch of the tree of life that gave rise to us humans and other primates flowered while dinosaurs still walked the earth. That’s the claim coming from a team of 10 researchers across the U.S., including biologists at Seattle’s Burke Museum and the University of Washington. In a study published by Royal Society Open Science, the team lays out evidence that an ancient group of primates known as plesiadapiforms must have emerged before the mass-extinction event that killed off the dinosaurs. (Technically, modern-day birds are considered the… Read More

  • Stoke Space raises $9.1 million to create a new breed of reusable upper-stage rockets

    Stoke Space Technologies, the Renton, Wash.-based company founded by veterans of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture, has attracted $9.1 million in seed investments for extending rocket reusability to new frontiers. The first goal will be to develop a new kind of reusable upper stage, Stoke co-founder and CEO Andy Lapsa said. “That’s the last domino to fall in the industry before reusability is commonplace,” Lapsa told GeekWire. “Even right now, I think space launch is in a production-limited paradigm.” Rocket reusability is the watchword, to be sure — not only at Blue Origin, where Lapsa was an award-winning rocket… Read More

  • The Ultimate Hunting Gear Guide

    Expert-tested essentials for hunting deer, elk, ducks, birds, and beyondFrom Popular Mechanics

  • The Supreme Court finally rejected Sidney Powell's election conspiracy theory lawsuits

    It extends an extraordinary losing streak for lawsuits from Donald Trump and his allies seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

  • New WTO chief is 'ready to go' on day one

    The World Trade Organization's first female and first African director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala began work on Monday (March 1) - ending a six-month leadership void."I have a lot of work to do, so I feel ready to go."The 66-year-old Nigerian was confirmed as boss last month, after a long campaign that was derailed in the latter stages by a Trump administration veto.She pledged to "forget business as usual" at the WTO, which is struggling to strike new deals and whose arbitration functions are paralyzed.The first day with the former finance and foreign minister at the helm coincides with a meeting of its top decision-making body, the General Council. Its 164 member states will discuss topics including trade rules on COVID-19 vaccine distribution.Okonjo-Iweala said she was particularly hopeful of clinching a deal on fisheries subsidies after 20 years of talks.“It’s been 20 years and 20 years is enough. That’s my slogan. Now we have to get it done."The director-general role does hold few executive powers though, and some analysts have questioned her ability to revive the body in the face of so many challenges - including persistent U.S.-China trade tensions and growing protectionism heightened by the global health crisis.

  • 'Please get in touch': Britain hunts mystery spreader of Brazil variant

    Britain on Monday appealed for a mystery individual infected with a highly transmissible Brazilian variant of the novel coronavirus to come forward, more than two weeks after they tested positive but failed to give proper contact details. Britain said six cases had been detected of the "P.1" variant identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus, against which current vaccines appear to be less effective. Two were in South Gloucestershire in England and three in Scotland.

  • Amid scramble for COVID-19 vaccine, Latin America turns to Russia

    As Bolivia struggled late last year to secure deals with large drug firms to supply COVID-19 vaccines, the incoming president, Luis Arce, turned to Russia for help. By the end of December, Bolivia clinched its first major COVID-19 vaccine deal, with enough shots for some 20% of the population. The first Sputnik V doses arrived in the country in late January, just as virus cases were spiking.

  • The Queen accepted several horses from the ruler of Dubai after he was accused of kidnapping his daughter

    Sheikh Mohammed's daughter, Princess Latifa, says she was beaten on her father's orders and imprisoned after a failed escape attempt.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inoculated with the first dose of a domestically developed coronavirus vaccine on Monday, kicking off an expansion of the country's immunisation campaign that began in mid-January with healthcare workers. The mayor of Auckland called for residents to be prioritised for COVID-19 vaccines after New Zealand's biggest city was thrown into its fourth pandemic lockdown over the weekend. The seven-day lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on a city of 2 million was prompted by a single new COVID-19 case.

  • Prince Harry: Split from royal life 'unbelievably tough'

    Prince Harry says the process of separating from royal life has been very difficult for him and his wife, Meghan. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry invoked the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, who had to find her way alone after she and Prince Charles divorced. Diana was shown in a photo holding toddler Harry as he made the comments.

  • Andra Day 1st Black woman to win Best Actress Golden Globe in 35 years

    The singer dazzled critics and audiences alike in the Lee Daniels-directed ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday,’ her first major film role. In her acceptance speech via video link, she said she was “in the presence of giants” when referring to her fellow nominees, including veteran actress Viola Davis, who was nominated for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

  • Fact-checking the wildest claims from Trump’s CPAC speech

    The president returned to some of his favourite debunked theories about the election, and much more