Meteorologist breaks down which areas of the Southwest should brace for heavy rain

ProjectDiscovery, a platform that detects new, exploitable vulnerabilities in codebases, today announced that it raised $25 million in a Series A funding round led by CRV with participation from Point72, SignalFire, Rain Capital, Mango Capital, Accel and Lightspeed. ProjectDiscovery began as a collaboration between four security engineers -- Rishiraj Sharma, Sandeep Singh, Nizamul Rana and Marco Rivoli -- who felt the tools they had to identify, find and fix vulnerabilities were too slow to innovate in response to growing threats. "These tools produced too many false positives, making it hard to prioritize vulnerabilities, and they weren't customizable to their organizations' architecture," Rishiraj, who serves as ProjectDiscovery's CEO, told TechCrunch via email.