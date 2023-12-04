Meteorologist community salutes WTHR's Kelly Green as she signs off

Meteorologist Kelly Greene’s signing off at WTHR has been met with many a warm salute.

Green spent over 10 years at the NBC affiliate and worked her last newscast Sunday.

Particularly strong was the show of love from meteorologists in the area.

Of course, local institution Chuck Lofton, a meteorologist at the station for almost four decades, weighed in.

“We’ve celebrated the wonderful @kellygreenewx at #WTHR the past few days as she will leave us after 10 years," Lofton posted on X (formerly Twitter). "Please ... extend best wishes to this lovely lady. Love you Kelly!”

Colleague Sean Ash also came with a tribute.

“A great meteorologist…a better human. You won’t find a more loving/caring person,” he posted to social media accounts. “I’ll miss her on our team, but I’ll be her biggest supporter in this next chapter. Love you, my friend.”

Accolades even came from the meteorologist community outside of newsrooms.

“You will be missed Kelly!,” posted Natalie Taylor, of the National Weather Service Indianapolis office. “A fantastic 10 years to you, and I wish nothing but the best to you in your next chapter in life.”

Greene was the morning meteorologist at WLFI-TV in Lafayette, Indiana, and then a weekend meteorologist at WANE-TV in her hometown of Fort Wayne, Indiana, before joining WTHR in August 2013.

The Indiana University graduate attended the Broadcast Meteorology Program through Mississippi State University.

Greene hasn't announced what's next.

